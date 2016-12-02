Spurred by Jordan Goodwin, Althoff runs away from Carbondale

After cutting Althoff’s lead to five points early in the second quarter Friday, the Carbondale Terriers felt the intense heat of a 16-1 scoring run that put things out of reach.
Spurred on by a torrid second quarter along with 28 points and 14 rebounds from St. Louis University recruit Jordan Goodwin, the Althoff Crusaders pounded out an 85-52 South Seven Conference basketball win over the Terriers.
“It all started when we couldn’t stop dribble penetration at all,” said Carbondale coach Jim Miller, whose team fell to 2-3. “They got to the paint with ease about any time they wanted and when we did stop dribble penetration, they kicked it out to (Marvin) Bateman or kicked it out to another shooter — and they shot it very well tonight.”
Key sequence
Goodwin scored nine of his team’s first 14 points and had 16 points at halftime, including a monster slam that had the backboard rocking and the Crusader fans in an uproar.
Carbondale, which has lost six straight to the Crusaders, got 16 points in the first half from Kani Acree and his bucket capped a 10-2 run that cut Althoff’s lead to 24-19 early in the second quarter.
The Crusaders (4-1) quickly put a stop to that, going on a 16-1 run of their own to push the lead to 40-20. Bateman had four 3-pointers during the second quarter, including one just before the halftime buzzer to give the Crusaders a 48-26 cushion.
“We were able to hit some shots and get some separation,” Althoff coach Greg Leib saId. “If those shots don’t drop you never know what this game’s going to be. They’ve got a young team, but they’re very capable of putting some buckets up.”
Key performers
Carbondale got 20 points from Acree and 10 points from Darius Beane, but it wasn’t enough to offset the 28 by Goodwin, 19 from Bateman and 16 from Edwyn Brown.
“We try to talk to them about an inside-outside attack,” Leib said. “You’ve got to attack that lane to free up pressure for Marvin to shoot. If you can do that, Marvin has proven he could do that if he has some time and space.”
Miller said Goodwin is the rare type of player that only comes around so often in the conference or the state.
“I don’t know if there’s a more versatile players that I’ve seen in the South Seven — or we’ve played against in my 19 years at Carbondale,” Miller said of the Crusaders’ talented 6-foot-4 senior guard. “He’s a kid that can take you to the basket, he can play the point guard, he can play a shooting forward, he can post you up.
“But his No. 1 attribute is how he competes. He competes at a high level and he takes that team on his back and he carries them a lot of times. Not just with his scoring, but with his approach to the game and his demeanor. He just refuses to lose and that’s contagious — and his teammates buy into that.”
Althoff doesn’t have much time to rest as the Crusaders leave in the morning for a 4:45 p.m. game Saturday against Chicago Curie at the prestigious Marshall County HoopFest in Benton, Ky.
Althoff was playing without starting senior guard C.J. Coldon, who is on a football recruiting trip to the University of Wyoming. Coldon will also miss the game against Curie on Saturday.
“You don’t replace a three-year starter like C.J.,” Leib said. “We just did the best we could and the guys did a nice job of filling in with that situation.”
Norm Sanders
