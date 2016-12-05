Boys Basketball

December 5, 2016 8:02 AM

Wild weekend of hoops shakes up BND boys basketball rankings

By Norm Sanders

Here are the new weekly Belleville News-Democrat boys high school basketball rankings:

BND Boys Basketball Rankings

Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.

Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Belleville West (5)

3-1

2.

Edwardsville (1)

4-1

3.

Althoff (1)

4-2

4.

East St. Louis

3-2

5.

Belleville East

4-1

Also receiving votes: Alton (3-1), O’Fallon (4-1), Cahokia (4-3), Mater Dei (3-1), Triad (4-1), Collinsville (3-3)

Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Okawville (7)

4-0

2.

Nashville

4-0

3.

Gibault

5-1

4.

Metro-East Lutheran

4-2

5.

Wesclin

3-1

Also receiving votes: Carlyle (3-1), Madison (3-2), Roxana (3-3)

