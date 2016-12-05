Wild weekend of hoops shakes up BND boys basketball rankings

Here are the new weekly Belleville News-Democrat boys high school basketball rankings:
BND Boys Basketball Rankings
Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.
Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Belleville West (5)
3-1
2.
Edwardsville (1)
4-1
3.
Althoff (1)
4-2
4.
East St. Louis
3-2
5.
Belleville East
4-1
Also receiving votes: Alton (3-1), O’Fallon (4-1), Cahokia (4-3), Mater Dei (3-1), Triad (4-1), Collinsville (3-3)
Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Okawville (7)
4-0
2.
Nashville
4-0
3.
Gibault
5-1
4.
Metro-East Lutheran
4-2
5.
Wesclin
3-1
Also receiving votes: Carlyle (3-1), Madison (3-2), Roxana (3-3)
Comments