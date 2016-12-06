Two local teams grab No. 1 state rankings; four teams in 4A top nine

The 4-0 Okawville Rockets boys basketball team and 7-0 Lebanon Greyhounds girls basketball each were ranked first in the Associated Press state basketball rankings released Tuesday, while four metro-east teams landed in the top nine of the first Class 4A boys basketball state poll.
Belleville West (3-1) was fourth, followed by No. 5 Edwardsville (4-1), No. 8 Althoff (4-2) and No. 9 East St. Louis (3-2), with Belleville East (4-1) coming in at No. 17. It’s the first time in recent memory four metro-east teams cracked the Top 10 in one state basketball poll.
Althoff is the defending 3A state champion but will compete in the Class 4A playoffs this season.
Nashville (4-0) was fifth in the Class 2A boys basketball state poll, Marquette (5-1) was tied for seventh in 2A and Gibault (5-1) was 10th.
Madison (3-2) was 18th in the 1A boys state rankings.
The Southwestern Conference also had a strong showing in the girls 4A state poll, with Edwardsville (5-0) tied for third and leading three SWC teams. Belleville West (5-0) was ranked eighth in the state and Belleville East (6-1) was 11th.
Civic Memorial (7-0) was second in the season-opening Class 3A state rankings, and Highland (4-2) was tied for fourth.
Mater Dei (4-1) was fourth in Class 2A, and Nashville (4-1) was 12th, while Althoff (4-4) was 21st. Lebanon topped the 1A girls state rankings, while Okawville (7-1) was fourth.
AP Illinois Boys Basketball State Rankings
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, and total points.
Class 4A
School
Pts
1. Curie (7)
70
2. Simeon
61
3. Evanston
45
4. Belleville West
40
5. Edwardsville
36
6. Joliet West
32
7. East Moline United
28
8. Althoff
25
9. East St. Louis
18
10. Danville (1)
17
Others receiving votes: Bolingbrook 13. Rockford Boylan 12. Kenwood 10. Quincy 9. Lincoln Way West 6. Whitney Young 6. Belleville East 4. Stevenson 3. Rock Island 3. Hononegah 1. Westchester St. Joseph 1.
Class 3A
School
Pts
1. Morgan Park (5)
57
2. Bloomington (1)
46
3. Peoria Manual
40
4. Fenwick
36
5. North Lawndale
33
6. Galesburg
23
7. Centralia
20
8. Springfield Lanphier
16
9. Benton
12
10. Champaign Central
10
Others receiving votes: Ridgewood 6. St. Rita 5. Springfield Southeast 5. Murphysboro 5. De La Salle 5. Mahomet-Seymour 4. Jacksonville 3. Marion 2. Hillcrest 1. Bogan 1.
Class 2A
School
Pts
1. St. Joseph-Ogden (2)
48
(tie) Chicago Uplift (3)
48
3. Orr (1)
44
4. Rockridge (1)
40
5. Nashville
39
6. Marquette
25
7. Teutopolis
23
8. Tremont
20
(tie) Monmouth-Roseville
20
10. Gibault
19
Others receiving votes: Kewanee 11. Monticello 9. Quincy Notre Dame 9. Sterling Newman 7. Rockford Christian 6. Mt. Carmel 4. Leo 4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3. Seton Academy 2. DePaul College Prep 2. Pleasant Plains 1. Eldorado 1.
Class 1A
School
Pts
1. Okawville (3)
70
2. Colfax Ridgeview (3)
56
3. Freeport (Aquin)
41
(tie) Annawan
41
5. Patoka
32
6. Quest Academy
30
7. DePue
29
8. Newark
24
9. Pawnee
15
(tie) East Dubuque
15
Others receiving votes: Gallatin County 13. LeRoy 13. Ashton-Franklin Center 11. Christian Liberty Academy 10. Woodlawn 9. Liberty 9. Luther North 7. Madison 4. Mendon Unity 2. Altamont 2. Delavan 2. Effingham St. Anthony 2. Mounds Meridian 1. Heyworth 1. Chicago Hope 1.
AP Illinois Girls Basketball State Rankings
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, and total points.
Class 4A
School
Pts
1. Homewood-Flossmoor (4)
65
2. Montini (1)
60
3. Rock Island (2)
57
(tie) Edwardsville (1)
57
5. Benet
37
6. Evanston Township
36
7. Geneva
33
8. Belleville West
23
9. Bradley-Bourbonnais
14
10. Rockford Boylan
12
Others receiving votes: Belleville East 8. Hersey 8. Hononegah 7. Whitney Young 7. Fremd 6. Springfield 4. Proviso East 3. Bolingbrook 2. Normal 1.
Class 3A
School
Pts
1. Morgan Park (4)
49
2. Civic Memorial
42
3. North Lawndale
39
4. Normal U. High
36
(tie) Highland
36
6. Morton (2)
26
7. Chicago Marshall
24
8. Rockford Lutheran
23
9. Galesburg
16
10. Bogan
13
Others receiving votes: Rock Falls 12. Peoria Central 5. Antioch 4. Herscher 3. Urbana 2.
Class 2A
School
Pts
1. Byron (7)
75
2. Hall (1)
52
3. Mater Dei
46
4. Iroquois West
41
(tie) Hillsboro
41
6. Auburn
31
7. Sherrard
24
8. St. Thomas More
22
9. Eureka
20
10. Bloomington Central Catholic
19
Others receiving votes: Teutopolis 13. Nashville 13. Oakwood 8. Westchester St. Joseph 7. Camp Point Central 7. Kewanee 6. Beecher 5. St. Joseph-Ogden 3. Buffalo Tri-City 3. Tuscola 2. Althoff 1. Havana 1.
Class 1A
School
Pts
1. Lebanon (2)
63
2. Danville Schlarman (2)
59
3. Ashton-Franklin Center (1)
49
4. Okawville
45
5. Calhoun (2)
37
6. Galena
33
7. Mount Olive
32
8. Annawan
26
9. Lanark Eastland
7
10. Moweaqua Central A&M
6
Others receiving votes: Amboy 5. Heyworth 4. Liberty 4. Cissna Park 4. Winchester 3. Indian Creek 2. Princeville 2. Aquin 2. Brimfield 1. Erie 1
