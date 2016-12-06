Boys Basketball

December 6, 2016 3:08 PM

Two local teams grab No. 1 state rankings; four teams in 4A top nine

By Norm Sanders

nsanders@bnd.com

The 4-0 Okawville Rockets boys basketball team and 7-0 Lebanon Greyhounds girls basketball each were ranked first in the Associated Press state basketball rankings released Tuesday, while four metro-east teams landed in the top nine of the first Class 4A boys basketball state poll.

Belleville West (3-1) was fourth, followed by No. 5 Edwardsville (4-1), No. 8 Althoff (4-2) and No. 9 East St. Louis (3-2), with Belleville East (4-1) coming in at No. 17. It’s the first time in recent memory four metro-east teams cracked the Top 10 in one state basketball poll.

Althoff is the defending 3A state champion but will compete in the Class 4A playoffs this season.

Nashville (4-0) was fifth in the Class 2A boys basketball state poll, Marquette (5-1) was tied for seventh in 2A and Gibault (5-1) was 10th.

Madison (3-2) was 18th in the 1A boys state rankings.

The Southwestern Conference also had a strong showing in the girls 4A state poll, with Edwardsville (5-0) tied for third and leading three SWC teams. Belleville West (5-0) was ranked eighth in the state and Belleville East (6-1) was 11th.

Civic Memorial (7-0) was second in the season-opening Class 3A state rankings, and Highland (4-2) was tied for fourth.

Mater Dei (4-1) was fourth in Class 2A, and Nashville (4-1) was 12th, while Althoff (4-4) was 21st. Lebanon topped the 1A girls state rankings, while Okawville (7-1) was fourth.

Norm Sanders: 618-239-2454, @NormSanders

AP Illinois Boys Basketball State Rankings

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, and total points.

Class 4A

School

Pts

1. Curie (7)

70

2. Simeon

61

3. Evanston

45

4. Belleville West

40

5. Edwardsville

36

6. Joliet West

32

7. East Moline United

28

8. Althoff

25

9. East St. Louis

18

10. Danville (1)

17

Others receiving votes: Bolingbrook 13. Rockford Boylan 12. Kenwood 10. Quincy 9. Lincoln Way West 6. Whitney Young 6. Belleville East 4. Stevenson 3. Rock Island 3. Hononegah 1. Westchester St. Joseph 1.

Class 3A

School

Pts

1. Morgan Park (5)

57

2. Bloomington (1)

46

3. Peoria Manual

40

4. Fenwick

36

5. North Lawndale

33

6. Galesburg

23

7. Centralia

20

8. Springfield Lanphier

16

9. Benton

12

10. Champaign Central

10

Others receiving votes: Ridgewood 6. St. Rita 5. Springfield Southeast 5. Murphysboro 5. De La Salle 5. Mahomet-Seymour 4. Jacksonville 3. Marion 2. Hillcrest 1. Bogan 1.

Class 2A

School

Pts

1. St. Joseph-Ogden (2)

48

(tie) Chicago Uplift (3)

48

3. Orr (1)

44

4. Rockridge (1)

40

5. Nashville

39

6. Marquette

25

7. Teutopolis

23

8. Tremont

20

(tie) Monmouth-Roseville

20

10. Gibault

19

Others receiving votes: Kewanee 11. Monticello 9. Quincy Notre Dame 9. Sterling Newman 7. Rockford Christian 6. Mt. Carmel 4. Leo 4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3. Seton Academy 2. DePaul College Prep 2. Pleasant Plains 1. Eldorado 1.

Class 1A

School

Pts

1. Okawville (3)

70

2. Colfax Ridgeview (3)

56

3. Freeport (Aquin)

41

(tie) Annawan

41

5. Patoka

32

6. Quest Academy

30

7. DePue

29

8. Newark

24

9. Pawnee

15

(tie) East Dubuque

15

Others receiving votes: Gallatin County 13. LeRoy 13. Ashton-Franklin Center 11. Christian Liberty Academy 10. Woodlawn 9. Liberty 9. Luther North 7. Madison 4. Mendon Unity 2. Altamont 2. Delavan 2. Effingham St. Anthony 2. Mounds Meridian 1. Heyworth 1. Chicago Hope 1.

AP Illinois Girls Basketball State Rankings

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, and total points.

Class 4A

School

Pts

1. Homewood-Flossmoor (4)

65

2. Montini (1)

60

3. Rock Island (2)

57

(tie) Edwardsville (1)

57

5. Benet

37

6. Evanston Township

36

7. Geneva

33

8. Belleville West

23

9. Bradley-Bourbonnais

14

10. Rockford Boylan

12

Others receiving votes: Belleville East 8. Hersey 8. Hononegah 7. Whitney Young 7. Fremd 6. Springfield 4. Proviso East 3. Bolingbrook 2. Normal 1.

Class 3A

School

Pts

1. Morgan Park (4)

49

2. Civic Memorial

42

3. North Lawndale

39

4. Normal U. High

36

(tie) Highland

36

6. Morton (2)

26

7. Chicago Marshall

24

8. Rockford Lutheran

23

9. Galesburg

16

10. Bogan

13

Others receiving votes: Rock Falls 12. Peoria Central 5. Antioch 4. Herscher 3. Urbana 2.

Class 2A

School

Pts

1. Byron (7)

75

2. Hall (1)

52

3. Mater Dei

46

4. Iroquois West

41

(tie) Hillsboro

41

6. Auburn

31

7. Sherrard

24

8. St. Thomas More

22

9. Eureka

20

10. Bloomington Central Catholic

19

Others receiving votes: Teutopolis 13. Nashville 13. Oakwood 8. Westchester St. Joseph 7. Camp Point Central 7. Kewanee 6. Beecher 5. St. Joseph-Ogden 3. Buffalo Tri-City 3. Tuscola 2. Althoff 1. Havana 1.

Class 1A

School

Pts

1. Lebanon (2)

63

2. Danville Schlarman (2)

59

3. Ashton-Franklin Center (1)

49

4. Okawville

45

5. Calhoun (2)

37

6. Galena

33

7. Mount Olive

32

8. Annawan

26

9. Lanark Eastland

7

10. Moweaqua Central A&M

6

Others receiving votes: Amboy 5. Heyworth 4. Liberty 4. Cissna Park 4. Winchester 3. Indian Creek 2. Princeville 2. Aquin 2. Brimfield 1. Erie 1

Related content

Boys Basketball

Comments

Videos

O'Fallon coach breaks down his team's basketball win over Carbondale

View more video

Sports Videos