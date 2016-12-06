Nearly half of Highland Shootout tickets sold on first day

Tickets for the 26th annual Highland Optimist Shootout on Jan. 7, 2017, which features some of the area and region’s top teams and players, are now on sale at HighlandShootout.com.
The showcase game at 8:15 p.m. has defending Illinois Class 3A state champion Althoff and St. Louis University recruit Jordan Goodwin taking on East St. Louis and University of Illinois recruit Jeremiah Tilmon.
Tickets are $8 for the first three games or $12 for an all-day pass. Nearly 1,500 tickets were sold Monday, the first day they were on sale. Shootout organizers said 3,000 tickets will be sold and they expect a sellout within weeks.
The full schedule includes a girls game between Highland and Civic Memorial at 10 a.m., followed by boys games the rest of the day, leading off with Vianney vs. Carbondale at 11:30 a.m. Belleville East and Illini recruit Javon Pickett face off against Webster Groves (Mo.) and St. Louis University recruit Carte’Are Gordon at 1 p.m.
Highland plays (Kansas City, Mo.) Rockhurst at 3 p.m., followed by Champaign Central taking on Chaminade at 4:45 p.m.
Illini recruit Da’Monte Williams and talented freshman Adam Miller lead (Peoria) Manual Academy against Stevenson and Indiana recruit Justin Smith at 6:30 p.m.
