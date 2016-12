More Videos

0:11 Terrence Hargrove Jr. gets a big dunk for East St. Louis in win over West

1:45 Mascoutah boys basketball coach celebrates career win No. 300

1:39 Althoff senior Jordan Goodwin has career night in win over Cahokia

2:11 O'Fallon coach breaks down his team's basketball win over Carbondale

2:16 Coach of the Year honors for Althoff boys basketball coach

2:39 BND Small-School Basketball Player of the Year: Logan Kohrmann from Central

3:16 Althoff defeats Lincoln-Way West to win state championship, end Belleville's 99-year, state-title drought

1:22 Althoff basketball's C.J. Coldon scores 22 points in win over Cahokia

1:53 Althoff's Tarkus Ferguson has big night in basketball win over East

2:42 Legion raffle approaching $250,000

2:20 Military Dad returns and surprises his kids at Althoff game