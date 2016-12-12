Boys Basketball

December 12, 2016 11:34 AM

Another shuffle in large-school basketball rankings; Okawville stays on top

By Norm Sanders

Here are the new weekly Belleville News-Democrat boys high school basketball rankings:

Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.

Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Edwardsville (5)

6-1

2.

Althoff (1)

5-2

3.

East St. Louis (1)

6-2

4.

Belleville West

4-2

5.

Belleville East

4-2

Also receiving votes: Alton (4-2), O’Fallon (5-2), Cahokia (4-4), Mater Dei (4-1), Triad (5-2), Collinsville (3-5), Central (3-3)

Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Okawville (7)

6-0

2.

Nashville

6-0

3.

Gibault

6-2

4.

Carlyle

4-1

5.

Wesclin

4-2

Also receiving votes: Madison (4-2), Metro-East Lutheran (4-5), Roxana (4-4)

Boys Basketball

