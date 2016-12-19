Boys Basketball

December 19, 2016 8:19 AM

Which metro-east boys basketball teams top BND rankings?

By Norm Sanders

nsanders@bnd.com

BND Boys Basketball Rankings

Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.

Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Edwardsville (5)

6-1

2.

Althoff (1)

5-2

3.

East St. Louis (1)

6-3

4.

Belleville West

4-2

5.

Belleville East

4-2

Also receiving votes: Alton (4-2), O’Fallon (5-2), Cahokia (5-4), Mater Dei (4-1), Triad (6-2), Collinsville (3-5), Central (4-3)

Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Okawville (7)

8-0

2.

Nashville

7-0

3.

Gibault

6-2

4.

Wesclin

5-2

5.

Carlyle

5-3

Also receiving votes: Madison (5-3), Metro-East Lutheran (4-5), Roxana (5-5), Marissa (5-3)

Related content

Boys Basketball

Comments

Videos

Lancers basketball senior talks win over rival Maroons

View more video

Sports Videos