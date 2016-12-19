Which metro-east boys basketball teams top BND rankings?

BND Boys Basketball Rankings
Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.
Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Edwardsville (5)
6-1
2.
Althoff (1)
5-2
3.
East St. Louis (1)
6-3
4.
Belleville West
4-2
5.
Belleville East
4-2
Also receiving votes: Alton (4-2), O’Fallon (5-2), Cahokia (5-4), Mater Dei (4-1), Triad (6-2), Collinsville (3-5), Central (4-3)
Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Okawville (7)
8-0
2.
Nashville
7-0
3.
Gibault
6-2
4.
Wesclin
5-2
5.
Carlyle
5-3
Also receiving votes: Madison (5-3), Metro-East Lutheran (4-5), Roxana (5-5), Marissa (5-3)
