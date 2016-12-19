Frederking rockets past Luechtefeld, sets scoring record

Okawville senior Noah Frederking set the school scoring record Friday when the Rockets (8-0), ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 1A, won 69-48 at Steeleville.
Frederking, a University of Evansville recruit, scored 20 points to give him 2,160 in his career. The former record of 2,155 points was set by former Rockets coach Dave Luechtefeld in 1958.
The 6-foot-4 Frederking downplayed the accomplishment.
“It was good, I guess,” Frederking said. “It felt the same. It was just another game. I’m glad that’s over with and we can stop talking about records and stuff like that. Just get on with playing. Honestly, it’s getting kind of old.
“I do what Coach (Jon Kraus) tells me do it. If it’s my job to score, I’m going to do that. If I was rebounder, I would do that well. I just try to do my role and do it well.”
Frederking is looking forward to seeing how far the Rockets can fly.
“We’re a lot deeper than we have been in the past,” Frederking said. “We can play eight or nine guys. We haven’t exactly had that luxury in the past. I get breathers every once in a while. For three years, I’ve had to play all 32 minutes. I can get out and trust other guys this year.”
Kraus isn’t surprised that Frederking won’t allow himself to be carried away by the scoring record.
“It’s great to be in the position he’s in, but it also can wear on you a little bit,” Kraus said. “Noah, in some ways, is a little hesitant at times to talk a lot about it. He doesn’t want to take away from the basketball team itself. We don’t talk about it. He hasn’t brought it up. He just wants to play basketball, have fun and enjoy the guys that are on his team.
“It’s team first, and that’s how he feels. Most of the stuff that we’re doing is team-oriented, and he’s first in line with that.”
Frederking is averaging 24.8 points and 4.7 rebounds entering Okawville’s game at Gibault at 7:45 p.m. Thursday.
