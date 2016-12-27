Nashville falls in another shocker at Mater Dei Tourney

After watching Nashville’s Hayden Heggemeier drain a game-tying 3-pointer with 7.4 seconds remaining Tuesday, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin senior guard Jack O’Connor found himself with the ball in his hands and the game on the line.
O’Connor was just as accurate, sinking a long 3-pointer from the left wing to carry the sixth-seeded Cyclones to an eye-popping 56-53 upset of No. 2 seed Nashville at the Mater Dei Christmas Tournament.
The Cyclones (4-3) began the game in an 11-0 hole, making the climb back that much steeper.
“There’s two ways you can go — either fold and get beat by 20 or you can come back and fight a little bit,” said SH-Griffin coach Kyle Krager, who took over a team that was 4-25 last season. “We fought, so that was good. We put an emphasis on coming out strong and we usually do in our wins, but today we just didn’t have it. We had to kind of force our own energy.
Nashville’s loss meant the No. 2 seed and No. 1 seed both lost games on opening day as. No. 1 Okawville was upset by 10th-seeded Highland earlier in the day.
Outscored 15-4 in the first quarter, the Cyclones bounced back quickly and trailed just 27-25 at halftime. They maintained momentum throughout the third quarter, outscoring the Hornets 14-4 to build a 39-31 lead.
Nashville (9-2) wouldn’t go away, fighting back to tie it 53-53 on Heggemeier’s 3-pointer from the corner. The Cyclones rushed up court for the final shot and O’Connor nailed the game-winner.
“He’s our leader,” Krager said of Connor, who finished with eight points. “We want to make sure the ball’s in Jack’s hands. Hes’ our leader and he’s been on varsity for three years. Even if he pulls up from the volleyball line, I trust him because usually he gets it done.”
Sophomore Nick Broeker had 17 of his game-high 22 points in the first half for SH-Griffin while Nashville got 19 points from Brogan Kemp and 15 from Bryce Bultman.
Nashville (9-2) fell to 1-1 in pool play after opening the tourney with a 60-47 victory over Metro-East Lutheran.
Central 68, Briarcrest 55
Central broke open a tight game by outscoring Briarcrest Christian 19-9 in the third quarter on their way to an opening-round victory over the Memphis, Tenn., school.
Senior guard Kolby Schulte led the way for Central (6-3) with a game-high 19 points while senior Carter Truong nailed four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points. Cedric Henderson topped Briarcrest with 12 points.
Trailing 48-38 after three quarters, the fourth-seeded Saints (11-2) from Memphis, Tenn., cut the deficit to 60-55 on a 3-pointer by Lucian Murdock. The Cougars stopped the momentum flow quickly and regained control on the way to a win.
Mater Dei 48, Carlyle 31
The tourney host Mater Dei Knights (5-2) had little trouble in their tourney opener, rolling past Caryle. Lucas Theising led the Knights with 17 points and Noah Gerdes added 10, while Carlyle got 12 points from Dru Johnson.
