Panthers, Comanches go into double overtime in Centralia

It took three quarters for O'Fallon to dig out an 11-point hole and double overtime for them to finally put away the Cahokia Comanches in the first round of the 74th Centralia Holiday Tournament Wednesday.
Junior Ronnie Anthony scored the last two of his team-high 17 points with a head fake under the basket and 3.2 seconds left in the second overtime period to give the Panthers the 64-62 victory.
O'Fallon (6-3) advances to a winner's bracket game with undefeated Chicago-Marist (13-0).
Cahokia put three players in double figures, but fell to 5-5 on the season and to a tournament losers' bracket game against Jacksonsonville (5-5) at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Return to bnd.com for more on this game.
Comments