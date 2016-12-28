East comes up short in battle with Eisenhower

Belleville East ended up on the wrong side of the bracket Wednesday.
Decatur Eisenhower outscored the Lancers 18-8 in the fourth quarter and pulled away for a 58-51 victory in the first round of the 33rd annual Collinsville-Prairie Farms Holiday Classic.
East (5-4) took a 43-40 lead on a 3-pointer by junior Malachi Smith in the final second of the third quarter. The Lancers led 49-48 with 4:02 to play, but sophomore K.J. Taliferro hit a 3-pointer out of the left corner with 2:20 left to put the Panthers (5-3) ahead 51-49.
“It was pretty tough,” Lancers senior Rico Sylvester said of the defeat. “They’re a good team. We couldn’t really do much against their 1-3-1 (defense). We’re kind of in a struggle right now, but hopefully, (Thursday) we can get back at it and get back on track.
“They were getting to the rim at will. We were in it and then got out of it. We didn’t get any stops on defense and rebounding killed us. We couldn’t play defense.”
Smith led all scorers with 19 points, while senior Javon Pickett finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Junior Qualyn Young had 14 points for Eisenhower.
Both teams shot 50 percent from the field (21-for-42). Eisenhower outrebounded the Lancers 25-21 and outscored them 17-3 on second chances.
“When we attacked, we scored points, and sometimes in bunches,” East coach Abel Schrader said. “But when we settled for 3s, we didn’t score as easy and they went on some runs. We didn’t do enough to win the game.”
East will face the Oakville (0-3) at 10 a.m. Thursday in the consolation quarterfinals in the auxiliary gym. Last year, the Lancers lost to Decatur MacArthur in the first round, then started a seven-game winning streak to earn the consolation championship.
“Things haven’t necessarily gone our way,” said Schrader, whose team has lost four of its last five. “It doesn’t mean we’re not a good team, but we’ve got to clean some things up. We’ve got to fix some things. We’ve got to make sure we’re minimizing mistakes, especially in crucial moments of the game, which have been for us the last four or five minutes of games.”
Springfield Southeast 67, Oakville 35
The fourth-seeded Spartans raced to a 41-15 halftime lead and never looked back. There was a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Senior Trevyon Williams led all scorers with 17 points for Southeast (9-1).
David Wilhelm: 618-239-2665, @DavidMWilhelm
