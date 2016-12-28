Boys Basketball

December 28, 2016 10:39 PM

Keep up with all the action from high school basketball tournaments

News-Democrat

Here are quick links to all the News-Democrat’s coverage of the region’s holiday high school basketball tournaments:

Wednesday

Mater Dei keeps championship hopes alives with tight win

Okawville Rockets upset again, this time by Central

East comes up short in battle with Eisenhower

Stephen hits nine 3-pointers as top-seeded Edwardsville wins easily

Panthers, Comanches go into double overtime in Centralia

Belleville West, Althoff meet again, and this one goes down to the wire

Mater Dei, Highland, Belleville East advance at Mascoutah Girls Holiday Invitational Tournament

Belleville West produces a dominating victory

Tuesday

Highland stuns Okawville on first day of the Mater Dei Christmas Tournament

Okawville’s Frederking breaks Mater Dei tourney scoring record

Bulldogs take first step to repeat as Mascoutah tourney champs with win over Breese Central

O’Fallon, Belleville East, Althoff win to advance in Mascoutah tourney

Videos

Okawville defeats host Mascoutah at Mascoutah Holiday Invitational

The Okawville Rockets girls basketball team beat the Mascoutah Indians 57-31 at the Mascoutah Holiday Invitational Tournament. The win was the Rockets' ninth straight.

tvizer@bnd.com

Althoff defeats Carbondale at Mascoutah Holiday Invitational

The Althoff Crusaders girls basketball team beat the Carbondale Terriers 62-48 at the Mascoutah Holiday Invitational Tournament. The Crusaders have won seven of their past eight games.

tvizer@bnd.com

O'Fallon advances at Centralia Holiday Tournament

O'Fallon junior Ronnie Anthony scored 17 points to lead the O'Fallon Panthers to a win over Cahokia at the 74th Centralia Holiday Basketball Tournament. The Panthers next face Chicago-Marist.

teschman@bnd.com

Lancers coach, guard discuss Prairie Farms Holiday Classic loss

Belleville East Lancers guard Rico Sylvester and Lancers coach Abel Schrader talk about the team's loss at the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic basketball tournament.

tvizer@bnd.com

Belleville East battles Decatur Eisenhower

The Belleville East High School Lancers and the Decatur Eisenhower High School Panthers played a tough game at the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic high school basketball tournament in Collinsville, IL.

Tim Vizer tvizer@bnd.com

Boys Basketball

Videos

Columbia junior talks conference win over Freeburg

