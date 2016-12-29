Springfield Southeast, Edwardsville secure semifinal berths

Springfield Southeast and Edwardsville became the first teams to advance to the semifinals of the Collinsville-Prairie Farms Holiday Classic.
Fourth-seeded Southeast had a 47-32 lead over Decatur Eisenhower after three quarters and held on for a 67-57 win.
Southeast (10-1) will meet top-seeded Edwardsville (9-1) in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Edwardsville overcame a fourth-quarter rally by Lincoln to win 42-32.
The Southeast-Edwardsville winner will play for the championship of the prestigious 33rd annual tournament at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The other two quarterfinal games Thursday will match third-seeded East St. Louis vs. Decatur MacArthur at 1 p.m. and second-seeded Althoff vs. Quincy at 2:30. The winners of those games will meet at 8.
Belleville East 66, Oakville 42
In the consolation quarterfinals, the Lancers got 30 points and 10 rebounds from senior Javon Pickett in its one-sided win.
The Lancers will play McCluer North in the consolation semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Last year, East also lost in the first round and rallied to win three in a row to take the consolation championship.
