Technical fouls help Triad take third at Freeburg tournament

A pair of technical fouls against Civic Memorial led to a 10-0 Triad run in the third quarter, and the Knights road that momentum to a 58-47 win Thursday night in the third-place game of the Freeburg/Columbia Boys Holiday Tournament.
Triad knocked off CM by one point in late November, and Thursday’s game was shaping up to be a similar nailbiter until Jaquan Adams picked up his third foul followed by a technical foul. Eagles coach Doug Carey was also called for a technical, and Noah Moss calmly sank all four foul shots. Beau Barbour sank a layup on the ensuing free possession, and what had been a slim 27-26 advantage swelled to 34-26.
“I told our kids that tonight would be more about mental toughness than physical,” Triad coach Josh Hunt said. “To battle through tonight, especially with a lot of stuff going on on the floor, I was really happy with the team’s performance.”
Carey got another technical in the fourth quarter and was ejected from the game.
Moss led all scorers with 22 points, sinking all 12 of his foul shots, and Barbour added 17. The Knights held Adams scoreless in the first half, but the junior erupted for 18 points in the second half.
Waterloo 50, Freeburg 33
The Bulldogs used a suffocating pressure defense to limit Freeburg to just seven second-half points in a 17-point rout to capture the fifth-place trophy.
Waterloo lost a one-point game to the Midgets on Dec. 6, and it appeared the Bulldogs were on their way to a second loss early. Freeburg led 26-18 just before halftime, behind a 13-point performance from Parker Weiss, but Tre Wahlig hit a trey just before the buzzer to trim the lead to 5. Waterloo then went on a 14-0 run to open the third quarter, and the game was never close again.
Ben Huels scored 21 points and was a perfect 8-for-8 from the foul line, and Dylan Hunt added nine for the Bulldogs. Weiss finished with 15 for Freeburg.
Lebanon 57, Valmeyer 54
Ayinde Bennett scored 16 of his 25 points in the second half, and the Greyhounds came from behind to hold off the Pirates in the seventh-place game.
Valmeyer led by as many as nine points in the third quarter, but Lebanon chipped away behind the relentless efforts of Bennett and David Krumsieg. The Greyhounds trailed 49-45 late, but a Bennett layup and a Krumsieg trey gave them the lead. Valmeyer reclaimed a 2-point advantage, but Bennett scored six straight points to put Lebanon ahead for good.
Krumieg scored 12 points for Lebanon. Michael Chism led Valmeyer with 19 points, and Cole Juelfs added 12.
Dupo 61, Sparta 57
The Tigers took ninth place with a consistent effort, led by seniors Austin Francis (17 points) and Mikey Overbay (15), and supplemented by 11 points from sophomore Kelvin Swims.
Dupo jumped out to a 20-14 lead after the first quarter, but the Bulldogs chipped away, trailing 45-41 after three quarters. Sparta’s three top scorers were all underclassmen: sophomore Keith Kiner (17), sophomore Rodney Anderson (12) and freshman Carlos Keen (13).
Comments