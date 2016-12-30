Boys Basketball

December 30, 2016 4:26 PM

West advances to first Centralia tourney title game since 2003

By Todd Eschman

CENTRALIA

The Belleville Maroons have been a regular at the Centralia Holiday Tournament nearly since its beginnings 74 years ago.

They’ve won three championships and five times been tournament runners-up. But haven’t been to the finals since 2003.

Belleville West ended the drought with a 49-39 tournament semifinal win over the host Orphans Friday. The Maroons (8-3) will square off with Marist Catholic (14-0) Friday night at 9 a.m. for the championship.

“Beating Centralia on their home court in the semis is a big win. Any time you can beat Centralia here is great,” said West coach Joe Muniz. “I have to give Centralia a lot of credit. They battled us hard, it was a very physical game, and they took every bit of energy we could use to win.”

Sophomore E.J. Liddell led the way for West with a game-high 18 points to go with seven rebounds. Will Lanxon, perfect in two 3-pointer attempts, added 11.

The Maroons fell behind 15-7 in the first quarter, but stormed to the lead on a 19-2 run that was stopped only when Centralia’s Javon Williams drained a 60-footer at the first-half buzzer.

Centralia outscored West 11-7 in the third quarter, sparked by a 3-pointer and another long bucket by Jordan Mains, whose 17 points led the Orphans. Bryan Meskil’s two foul shots with 5:17 left tied the game at 36.

Lanxon put the Maroons ahead with the second of his two 3s, and West closed on an 8-0 run that spanned the game’s final three minutes. Liddell and Tyler Dancy each scored during the rally.

Centralia (8-3) struggled from the field, shooting 14-for-40 and 5-for-15 from beyond the arc. The Maroons were 16-for-32 and out-rebounded the Orphans 21-17.

Marist 50, Champaign Central 49

Marist reached the finals by defeating top-seeded Champaign Central in the day’s first semifinal.

The Redhawks trailed 44-32 at the end of three quarters, but closed on an 18-5 run to remain undefeated and advance to a championship date with Belleville West.

Three players reached double figures, including Morgan Taylor’s 14. Six-foot-8 center Justin Brown was held to five points, but blocked an attempted game-winning shot at the buzzer.

“The thing about Marist ... is they never quit,” said Muniz. They battled for 32 minutes, down double digits and found a way to win. That’s just the kind of team they have. It’s going to be a tough game for us.

“It’ll be a tough game for them because we have size and we have some depth.”

O’Fallon 39, Alton 30

The Panther, dispatched from the winner’s bracket with a loss to Marist Thursday, will face Thorton Fractional-North for fifth place Friday at 4:30 p.m.

O’Fallon (7-4) defeated Southwestern Conference rival Alton in Friday’s first game, holding the Redbirds to just 26.6 percent shooting and out-rebounding them 28-23.

Burke Watts led the Panthers with 10 points. Kevin Caldwell, who scored 28 against top-seeded Champaign Central Thursday, also scored 10 to lead Alton.

Boys Basketball

Belleville West advances to Centralia tourney title game

