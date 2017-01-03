Boys Basketball

January 3, 2017

Two new No. 1 teams and a No. 2 in AP state basketball rankings

By Norm Sanders

nsanders@bnd.com

Four local teams, including the Edwardsville Tigers, Althoff Crusaders, Okawville Rockets and Marquette Explorers, cracked the Top 10 in the new Associated Press boys basketball state rankings released Tuesday.

Okawville (12-2), which was No. 2 in Class 1A, also received two first-place votes. The Rockets are coming off a third-place finish at the Mater Dei Christmas Tournament.

In Class 4A, Edwardsville (11-1) was third and Althoff (8-3) was ninth. Edwardsville has handed Althoff two of its three losses this season, with those defeats coming in the championship games of the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic and the Highland Thanksgiving Tournament.

East St. Louis (9-4), which finished third at Collinsville, was 13th in the Class 4A state rankings. Nashville (10-3), which lost to Central in the finals of the Mater Dei Christmas Tournament, was 12th in Class 2A.

Marquette (13-1) was eighth in Class 2A after winning the championship of the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament.

In the new girls basketball state rankings, Lebanon (14-0) was first in Class 1A and Civic Memorial (15-0) was first in 3A. Lebanon won its own holiday tournament championship and Civic Memorial won the Jerseyville Holiday Tournament.

Edwardsville (13-0) was fourth in Class 4A and also received a first-place vote after defeating host Oswego East to win the Oswego East Holiday Tournament.

Okawville (13-3) was third in Class 1A while Highland (14-3) was tied for fourth in Class 3A. Mater Dei (9-5) held down the No. 9 spot in the Class 2A.

Norm Sanders: 618-239-2454, @NormSanders

Illinois Boys Basketball State Rankings

Here are the Associated Press boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking.

Class 4A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Simeon (13)

11-0

130

2

2. Evanston Township

13-2

101

3

3. Edwardsville

11-1

91

5

4. Kenwood

10-3

61

NR

5. Whitney Young

9-3

48

NR

6. Bolingbrook

10-0

47

NR

7. East Moline United

13-1

38

7

8. Curie

11-2

32

1

9. Althoff

8-3

29

8

10. Joliet West

13-1

27

6

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Lisle (Benet Academy) 21. Fremd 19. East St. Louis 18. Rockford Boylan 17.

Class 3A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Springfield Lanphier (7)

11-0

113

8

2. Morgan Park (6)

9-2

112

1

3. Bloomington

9-2

97

2

4. North Lawndale

11-3

62

5

5. Springfield Southeast

9-3

53

NR

6. Fenwick

10-3

49

4

7. Benton

12-1

45

9

8. Mahomet-Seymour

9-3

29

NR

9. Morton

11-3

28

NR

10. Farragut

6-2

20

NR

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Centralia 19. Effingham 18. Peoria Manual 15.

Class 2A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Chicago Uplift (8)

11-3

114

T1

2. Mt. Carmel (1)

12-1

92

NR

3. Quincy Notre Dame (3)

11-1

87

NR

4. Orr (2)

7-1

84

3

5. Tremont

13-0

77

T8

6. Teutopolis

9-1

70

7

7. St. Joseph-Ogden

11-3

65

T1

8. Marquette

13-1

50

6

9. Pittsfield

10-1

30

NR

10. Eldorado

14-1

26

NR

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Pinckneyville 22. Nashville 18.

Class 1A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Colfax Ridgeview (7)

13-0

109

2

2. Okawville (2)

12-2

99

1

3. East Dubuque (1)

14-0

89

10

4. Effingham St. Anthony

14-1

79

NR

5. Quest Academy (1)

16-1

76

6

6. Newark

9-2

60

8

7. DePue

14-0

39

7

8. Annawan

11-2

34

T3

9. St. Anne

11-1

21

NR

10. Hope Academy (1)

11-3

18

NR

Others receiving 12 or more votes: None

Illinois Girls Basketball State Rankings

Here are the Associated Press girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous rank.

Class 4A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Montini (5)

16-0

111

2

2. Homewood-Flossmoor (5)

9-2

98

1

3. Rock Island (1)

15-1

96

T3

4. Edwardsville (1)

13-0

93

T3

5. Benet

16-2

65

5

6. Geneva

12-1

57

7

7. Rockford Boylan

14-0

52

10

8. Evanston Township

15-2

33

6

9. Hersey

14-2

26

NR

10. Springfield

14-2

15

NR

Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.

Class 3A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Civic Memorial (6)

15-0

121

2

2. Morton (3)

14-1

105

6

3. Chicago Marshall (3)

8-0

81

7

4. Mattoon

18-0

66

NR

(tie) Highland

14-3

66

5

6. Richwoods

14-3

58

NR

7. North Lawndale

8-3

38

3

8. Effingham

15-1

32

NR

9. Rochester

12-3

30

NR

10. Peoria Central

11-2

29

NR

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Galesburg 24. Normal University 22. Kaneland 12.

Class 2A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Byron (11)

13-1

110

1

2. Sherrard

15-1

91

7

3. Hall

13-2

86

2

4. Eureka (1)

15-2

65

9

5. Teutopolis

16-2

53

NR

6. Camp Point Central

14-1

52

NR

7. Hillsboro

14-3

38

T4

8. Auburn

18-1

31

6

9. Mater Dei

9-5

29

3

10. St. Edward

12-3

27

NR

Others receiving 12 or morevotes: Kewanee 26. Gilman Iroquois West 22. Monticello 15.

Class 1A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Lebanon (12)

14-0

124

1

2. Ashton-Franklin Center

14-1

84

3

3. Okawville

13-3

67

4

4. Calhoun

12-3

64

5

(tie)Danville Schlarman (1)

10-4

64

2

6. Winchester

14-0

60

NR

7. Mount Olive

15-2

52

7

8. Colfax Ridgeview

16-1

44

NR

9. Harvest Christian Academy

11-3

39

NR

10. Princeville

16-2

29

NR

(tie)Galena

16-2

29

6

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Amboy 21. Annawan 14.

