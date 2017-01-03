Two new No. 1 teams and a No. 2 in AP state basketball rankings

Four local teams, including the Edwardsville Tigers, Althoff Crusaders, Okawville Rockets and Marquette Explorers, cracked the Top 10 in the new Associated Press boys basketball state rankings released Tuesday.
Okawville (12-2), which was No. 2 in Class 1A, also received two first-place votes. The Rockets are coming off a third-place finish at the Mater Dei Christmas Tournament.
In Class 4A, Edwardsville (11-1) was third and Althoff (8-3) was ninth. Edwardsville has handed Althoff two of its three losses this season, with those defeats coming in the championship games of the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic and the Highland Thanksgiving Tournament.
East St. Louis (9-4), which finished third at Collinsville, was 13th in the Class 4A state rankings. Nashville (10-3), which lost to Central in the finals of the Mater Dei Christmas Tournament, was 12th in Class 2A.
Marquette (13-1) was eighth in Class 2A after winning the championship of the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament.
In the new girls basketball state rankings, Lebanon (14-0) was first in Class 1A and Civic Memorial (15-0) was first in 3A. Lebanon won its own holiday tournament championship and Civic Memorial won the Jerseyville Holiday Tournament.
Edwardsville (13-0) was fourth in Class 4A and also received a first-place vote after defeating host Oswego East to win the Oswego East Holiday Tournament.
Okawville (13-3) was third in Class 1A while Highland (14-3) was tied for fourth in Class 3A. Mater Dei (9-5) held down the No. 9 spot in the Class 2A.
Illinois Boys Basketball State Rankings
Here are the Associated Press boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking.
Class 4A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Simeon (13)
11-0
130
2
2. Evanston Township
13-2
101
3
3. Edwardsville
11-1
91
5
4. Kenwood
10-3
61
NR
5. Whitney Young
9-3
48
NR
6. Bolingbrook
10-0
47
NR
7. East Moline United
13-1
38
7
8. Curie
11-2
32
1
9. Althoff
8-3
29
8
10. Joliet West
13-1
27
6
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Lisle (Benet Academy) 21. Fremd 19. East St. Louis 18. Rockford Boylan 17.
Class 3A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Springfield Lanphier (7)
11-0
113
8
2. Morgan Park (6)
9-2
112
1
3. Bloomington
9-2
97
2
4. North Lawndale
11-3
62
5
5. Springfield Southeast
9-3
53
NR
6. Fenwick
10-3
49
4
7. Benton
12-1
45
9
8. Mahomet-Seymour
9-3
29
NR
9. Morton
11-3
28
NR
10. Farragut
6-2
20
NR
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Centralia 19. Effingham 18. Peoria Manual 15.
Class 2A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Chicago Uplift (8)
11-3
114
T1
2. Mt. Carmel (1)
12-1
92
NR
3. Quincy Notre Dame (3)
11-1
87
NR
4. Orr (2)
7-1
84
3
5. Tremont
13-0
77
T8
6. Teutopolis
9-1
70
7
7. St. Joseph-Ogden
11-3
65
T1
8. Marquette
13-1
50
6
9. Pittsfield
10-1
30
NR
10. Eldorado
14-1
26
NR
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Pinckneyville 22. Nashville 18.
Class 1A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Colfax Ridgeview (7)
13-0
109
2
2. Okawville (2)
12-2
99
1
3. East Dubuque (1)
14-0
89
10
4. Effingham St. Anthony
14-1
79
NR
5. Quest Academy (1)
16-1
76
6
6. Newark
9-2
60
8
7. DePue
14-0
39
7
8. Annawan
11-2
34
T3
9. St. Anne
11-1
21
NR
10. Hope Academy (1)
11-3
18
NR
Others receiving 12 or more votes: None
Illinois Girls Basketball State Rankings
Here are the Associated Press girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous rank.
Class 4A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Montini (5)
16-0
111
2
2. Homewood-Flossmoor (5)
9-2
98
1
3. Rock Island (1)
15-1
96
T3
4. Edwardsville (1)
13-0
93
T3
5. Benet
16-2
65
5
6. Geneva
12-1
57
7
7. Rockford Boylan
14-0
52
10
8. Evanston Township
15-2
33
6
9. Hersey
14-2
26
NR
10. Springfield
14-2
15
NR
Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.
Class 3A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Civic Memorial (6)
15-0
121
2
2. Morton (3)
14-1
105
6
3. Chicago Marshall (3)
8-0
81
7
4. Mattoon
18-0
66
NR
(tie) Highland
14-3
66
5
6. Richwoods
14-3
58
NR
7. North Lawndale
8-3
38
3
8. Effingham
15-1
32
NR
9. Rochester
12-3
30
NR
10. Peoria Central
11-2
29
NR
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Galesburg 24. Normal University 22. Kaneland 12.
Class 2A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Byron (11)
13-1
110
1
2. Sherrard
15-1
91
7
3. Hall
13-2
86
2
4. Eureka (1)
15-2
65
9
5. Teutopolis
16-2
53
NR
6. Camp Point Central
14-1
52
NR
7. Hillsboro
14-3
38
T4
8. Auburn
18-1
31
6
9. Mater Dei
9-5
29
3
10. St. Edward
12-3
27
NR
Others receiving 12 or morevotes: Kewanee 26. Gilman Iroquois West 22. Monticello 15.
Class 1A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Lebanon (12)
14-0
124
1
2. Ashton-Franklin Center
14-1
84
3
3. Okawville
13-3
67
4
4. Calhoun
12-3
64
5
(tie)Danville Schlarman (1)
10-4
64
2
6. Winchester
14-0
60
NR
7. Mount Olive
15-2
52
7
8. Colfax Ridgeview
16-1
44
NR
9. Harvest Christian Academy
11-3
39
NR
10. Princeville
16-2
29
NR
(tie)Galena
16-2
29
6
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Amboy 21. Annawan 14.
