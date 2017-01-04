Basketball Maroons to celebrate a century Friday

Belleville West will celebrate 100 years of basketball Friday in its Southwestern Conference game against the Alton Redbirds Friday.
All former Maroons cheerleaders and cheerleading coaches will be recognized after the junior-varsity game. All former coaches, players, managers and statisticians will be recognized at halftime of the varsity game, which will tip off about 7:45 p.m.
The previous four West coaches are expected to attend: Jerry Turner, Dave Shannahan, Roger Mueller and Bill Schmidt.
There will be a reception for everyone after the game in the commons.
Comments