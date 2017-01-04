These are the top high school hoops teams in the metro-east this week

BND Boys Basketball Rankings
Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.
Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Edwardsville (7)
12-1
2.
Althoff
8-3
3.
East St. Louis
9-5
4.
Belleville West
8-4
5.
O’Fallon
9-4
Also receiving votes: Belleville East (8-5), Alton (7-4), Cahokia (7-6), Central (11-3), Collinsville (6-8), Columbia (9-5), Mater Dei (7-4)
Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Okawville (7)
12-2
2.
Nashville
10-3
3.
Gibault
8-5
4.
Carlyle
8-6
5.
Wesclin
9-5
Also receiving votes: Metro-East Lutheran (4-10), Madison (6-8), Roxana (7-7)
