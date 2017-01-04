Boys Basketball

January 4, 2017 11:23 AM

These are the top high school hoops teams in the metro-east this week

By Norm Sanders

nsanders@bnd.com

BND Boys Basketball Rankings

Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.

Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Edwardsville (7)

12-1

2.

Althoff

8-3

3.

East St. Louis

9-5

4.

Belleville West

8-4

5.

O’Fallon

9-4

Also receiving votes: Belleville East (8-5), Alton (7-4), Cahokia (7-6), Central (11-3), Collinsville (6-8), Columbia (9-5), Mater Dei (7-4)

Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Okawville (7)

12-2

2.

Nashville

10-3

3.

Gibault

8-5

4.

Carlyle

8-6

5.

Wesclin

9-5

Also receiving votes: Metro-East Lutheran (4-10), Madison (6-8), Roxana (7-7)

