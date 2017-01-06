Mater Dei hits game-winning shot in overtime to beat Gibault

The O'Fallon Panthers boys basketball team salvaged fifth place at the Centralia Holiday Tournament by defeating Thorton Fractional North. The Panthers also defeated Cahokia and Alton. Their lone tournament loss came against championship finalist Marist Catholic (Chicago).
The Belleville West Maroons fell to Marist Catholic (Chicago) in the championship of the 74th Centralia Holiday Tournament. Senior Tyler Dancy and sophomore E.J. Liddell we're both all-tournament picks.
Greg Leib talks about the Althoff Crusaders' 83-75 loss to the Edwardsville Tigers on Friday night in the championship game of the Collinsville-Prairie Farms Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament.
Okawville High senior Noah Frederking scored a career-high 37 points Friday and closed out his Mater Dei Christmas Tournament career as the all-time leading scorer in a 73-50 win over Mater Dei that gave the Rockets third place. Frederking scored a record 412 points in four years at the tourney.
The Belleville West Maroons defeated the Centralia Orphans in the semifinal of the 74th Centralia Holiday High School Basketball Tournament and will face Marist Catholic of Chicago for the championship.
Tyler Dancy and EJ Liddell scored 16 points each to lead the Belleville West Maroons to a high school boys basketball win over Thornton Fractional North at the Centralia Holiday Tournament. The Maroons advanced to the tourney semifinals for the first time since 2003.
Nashville Hornets senior Ryan Brink scored 17 points Thursday to lead three players in double figures as his team reached the championship game of the Mater Dei Christmas Tournament with a 55-40 win over the host Mater Dei Knights.
The Althoff Crusaders defeated the Quincy Blue Devils 73-61 as senior Jordan Goodwin scored 28 points and corralled 10 rebounds. Althoff has advanced to the semifinals of the Collinsville-Prairie Farms Holiday Classic.