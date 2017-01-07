East’s Pickett ties Highland Shootout scoring record, but Lancers fall

A record-tying performance by Belleville East senior Javon Pickett wasn’t enough to rescue the Lancers on Saturday.
Pickett matched a 15-year-old Highland Shootout record with 40 points, but Webster Groves junior Courtney Ramey popped a 14-footer with two seconds to play as the Statesmen defeated the Lancers 67-65 in the 26th annual event.
The 6-foot-4 Pickett, who has signed with Illinois, also had 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block to earn the game’s Most Valuable Player award. Pickett had 17 points after one quarter, 24 at halftime and 33 after three quarters.
“It’s frustrating to lose, but at the same time, my teammates are happy for me,” Pickett said. “This year, I haven’t been scoring how I did last year. Just to be able to come out here and do that, get a double-double, I feel good about it.”
Pickett shares the Shootout record with Josh Pruemer of Stewardson-Strasburg, who scored 40 points in a 70-67 overtime win against Wesclin in 2002.
The Lancers, who were coming off a Southwestern Conference victory Friday at Collinsville, slipped to 9-6. East also got 13 points from junior Malachi Smith.
Webster Groves, led by former Waterloo coach Jay Blossom, improved to 9-2. Ramey’s 21 points on 9-for-12 shooting from the field led the Statesmen. Senior Cam Potts had 13 points and sophomore Ray Adams had 12.
“They’re as athletic as anybody we’ve faced,” Blossom said of the Lancers. “Obviously, Pickett was really good. I thought we did a decent job (on Pickett) after the first quarter. I didn’t think we played perfect, but our guys fought back. I thought we showed a lot of heart.
“I’ll give Pickett the MVP and take the win.”
Webster Groves surged ahead 65-58 when Ramey hit a 3-pointer out of the corner with 1:37 left. But Pickett made two free throws, Smith swished a 3-pointer and Pickett scored in the lane off a Webster Groves turnover to tie the game at 65 with 30 seconds left.
The Statesmen didn’t call a timeout and moved the ball before getting it to Ramey, who connected from just inside the free-throw line just ahead of the buzzer.
“We had the ball last and we had a great player who made a great play to win the game,” Blossom said. “We don’t like to call a timeout in that situation. We kind of let our guys make plays. It was a great shot. His shoulders were square. It was a big-time shot.”
Lancers coach Abel Schrader said facing the Statesmen was similar to playing the elite SWC teams that are beating each other up every Tuesday and Friday.
“It’s disappointing, but I’m pleased with the effort,” Schrader said. “Webster is one of the better teams in Missouri. I know they’re missing their big player (St. Louis University recruit Carte’Are Gordon), but Courtney Ramey is one heck of a player. They’ve got really good, sound players and they’re well-coached. We had a chance at it.”
Schrader called Pickett “incredible.”
“He was really, really good, maybe the best overall that he’s been,” he said. “He was hungry. He wanted to prove something and I think he did that.”
Carbondale 56, Vianney 49
Junior Darius Beane scored 22 points and junior Kani Acree added 19 points as the Terriers (10-4) glided by the Golden Griffins (4-8).
Vianney senior Eric Krus led all scorers with 23 points in the losing effort.
Rockhurst 80, Highland 34
Rockhurst, from Kansas City, Mo., got 23 points from junior guard Xavier Rhodes as they led from start to finish against the Bulldogs. Rhodes earned game MVP honors.
Highland fell to 3-12 with its fifth loss in six games.
