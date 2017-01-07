Althoff basketball coach discusses Goodwin's shoulder injury

Belleville West sophomore E.J. Liddell scored a season-best 27 points to go with nine rebounds and eight blocked shots in a Southwestern Conference win over the Alton Redbirds. The Maroons we're celebrating 100 years of Township High School basketball.
The O'Fallon boys basketball team rolled out of the Centralia Holiday Tournament with three wins and a fifth-place finish. The Panthers carried their momentum to a Southwestern Conference win at Belleville East on Tuesday.
Zachery Forest talks about his two huge shots that helped the East St. Louis Flyers defeat Springfield Southeast in OT in the third-place game at the Collinsville-Prairie Farms Holiday Classic tournament.
The O'Fallon Panthers boys basketball team salvaged fifth place at the Centralia Holiday Tournament by defeating Thorton Fractional North. The Panthers also defeated Cahokia and Alton. Their lone tournament loss came against championship finalist Marist Catholic (Chicago).
The Belleville West Maroons fell to Marist Catholic (Chicago) in the championship of the 74th Centralia Holiday Tournament. Senior Tyler Dancy and sophomore E.J. Liddell we're both all-tournament picks.
Greg Leib talks about the Althoff Crusaders' 83-75 loss to the Edwardsville Tigers on Friday night in the championship game of the Collinsville-Prairie Farms Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament.
Okawville High senior Noah Frederking scored a career-high 37 points Friday and closed out his Mater Dei Christmas Tournament career as the all-time leading scorer in a 73-50 win over Mater Dei that gave the Rockets third place. Frederking scored a record 412 points in four years at the tourney.
Junior Zachery Forest hit a late 3-pointer in overtime Friday to give East St. Louis a 67-66 victory over Springfield Southeast in the third-place game of the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic. Forest made a layup at the buzzer in regulation to force overtime.