January 9, 2017 7:45 AM

Here are the top basketball teams in the metro-east this week

By Norm Sanders

BND Boys Basketball Rankings

Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.

Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Edwardsville (7)

13-1

2.

East St. Louis

10-6

3.

Althoff

8-4

4.

Belleville West

9-4

5.

O’Fallon

9-5

Also receiving votes: Belleville East (9-6), Alton (7-5), Cahokia (8-6), Central (12-3), Collinsville (6-9), Columbia (9-6), Triad (12-3), Mater Dei (8-4)

Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Okawville (7)

13-2

2.

Nashville

10-5

3.

Gibault

9-6

4.

Carlyle

9-6

5.

Wesclin

9-6

Also receiving votes: Roxana (7-8), Metro-East Lutheran (4-10), Madison (7-9)

