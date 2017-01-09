Here are the top basketball teams in the metro-east this week

BND Boys Basketball Rankings
Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.
Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Edwardsville (7)
13-1
2.
East St. Louis
10-6
3.
Althoff
8-4
4.
Belleville West
9-4
5.
O’Fallon
9-5
Also receiving votes: Belleville East (9-6), Alton (7-5), Cahokia (8-6), Central (12-3), Collinsville (6-9), Columbia (9-6), Triad (12-3), Mater Dei (8-4)
Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Okawville (7)
13-2
2.
Nashville
10-5
3.
Gibault
9-6
4.
Carlyle
9-6
5.
Wesclin
9-6
Also receiving votes: Roxana (7-8), Metro-East Lutheran (4-10), Madison (7-9)
