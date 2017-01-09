Shoulder has been recurring problem for Goodwin

It was a familiar feeling Althoff High senior Jordan Goodwin had dealt with before — his left shoulder popping out of place.
The St. Louis University recruit’s left shoulder was dislocated again late in the first half Saturday night at the Highland Shootout when he was battling for a rebound with East St. Louis senior and Illinois recruit Jeremiah Tilmon.
“I’ve been dealing with this the whole season,” said Goodwin, who wore a brace on his left shoulder for the first five games. “I really wanted to play that second half of the East Side game. Being on the bench, it killed me. I blame the game on myself with me getting hurt.”
Althoff got 26 points from senior guard Marvin Bateman and still battled hard, but the East St. Louis Flyers were hot throughout the second half and avenged a previous loss to the Crusaders with a 74-67 victory before a crowd of nearly 3,200.
Goodwin, averaging 31.3 points and 11.3 rebounds, said he has a doctor’s appointment planned for Thursday. The Crusaders (9-4) have a South Seven Conference game scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in Centralia, but his status for the game is uncertain.
“He was still pretty sore (Sunday) and he’s got some inflammation going on in there, so we’ll just wait and see,” Althoff coach Greg Leib said Monday. “He’s tough. He’s always banged up just because he plays so hard.”
Goodwin has spoken with his parents and said he will abide by what the school and medical personnel say.
“It’s still sore, but I’m used to it,” Goodwin said. “The swelling got too big when I was in the locker room (Saturday). I want to see how it is, but this game is circled (on the calendar). I’m just icing it (and) keep moving around to make sure it’s not locked up and getting tight on me.”
Goodwin said he played the entire football season without any problems with the shoulder. He recalled a weekend with the St. Louis Eagles AAU team when it popped out of place six times.
