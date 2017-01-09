Triad court will bear name of longtime coach, principal

The Triad Knights will rename their gymnasium after longtime former coach Rich Mason during a ceremony Feb. 17 before its Mississippi Valley Conference game against Civic Memorial.
Mason, who also has served as Triad’s principal, coached the Knights for 29 seasons in two stints: 1962-76 and from 1982-97.
The Knights have been playing well on their own court and elsewhere, off to a 12-3 start and leading the MVC race.
“I’m really happy with where we’re at and where we’re headed,” said first-year Triad coach Josh Hunt, whose team is coming off a 63-46 conference win over rival Highland on Friday.
One of Triad’s three losses came early against Centralia.
“That was a good test for us to figure out how to compete in a sectional-type environment,” Hunt said. “That was a good game for us and I don’t regret scheduling it by any means.”
Triad won last MVC title since 2012, capping a run of four straight conference championships. That’s a scenario Hunt and his team would be happy to revisit.
Senior guard Noah Moss remains Triad’s top scorer, but Hunt said his high-scoring guard is finding more ways to help the team. Kyle Cox had 16 points in the win over Highland and Beau Barbour had 12.
“The unique thing about Noah is he just wants to win,” Hunt said. “He’s not averaging as much as he did last year, but I don’t think he’s worried about that. As great of a scorer as he is, he’s very unselfish. He only had 11 points against Highland but we still won by 15.
“He realized that was a night where he had to distribute the ball and we’re not a one-man show. We’ve got five guys on the floor at all times that can put the ball in the hole and three averaging in double figures.”
Comments