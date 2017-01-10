Boys Basketball

January 10, 2017 9:42 AM

High school boys basketball stats and standings

Boys Basketball

Standings

IL Independents

School

Lge

All

Okawville

0-0

13-2

Mater Dei

0-0

8-4

Gibault

0-0

9-6

Madison

0-0

7-9

Lovejoy

0-0

3-11

Bunker Hill

0-1

9-6

ME Lutheran

0-2

4-10

Kaskaskia

School

Lge

All

Steeleville

4-0

8-5

Marissa

3-1

7-6

Valmeyer

3-1

6-9

New Athens

1-3

4-10

Lebanon

1-4

5-10

Dupo

1-4

3-12

Mississippi

School

Lge

All

Central

4-0

12-3

Columbia

3-2

9-6

Wesclin

2-2

9-6

Freeburg

2-2

9-6

Carlyle

2-2

9-6

Red Bud

0-5

5-8

Mississippi Valley

School

Lge

All

Triad

3-0

12-3

Waterloo

2-1

5-9

Civic Mem.

2-2

10-6

Mascoutah

1-2

8-8

Highland

1-2

3-12

Jerseyville

0-2

4-10

South Seven

School

Lge

All

Althoff

2-0

8-4

Cahokia

2-1

8-6

Carbondale

2-2

10-5

Centralia, Il

1-1

9-3

Marion

0-1

8-3

Mt Vernon

0-2

2-9

Southwestern

School

Lge

All

Edwardsville

5-1

13-1

E. St. Louis

4-1

10-6

Bellvl. West

4-2

9-4

Alton

4-2

7-5

O’Fallon

3-3

9-5

Bellvl. East

2-4

9-6

Collinsville

1-5

6-9

Granite City

0-5

0-13

***

METRO-EAST BOYS BASKETBALL LEADERS

Through 1/8/2017

Minimums: Games Played-8; Free Throw Attempts-45

Scoring Leaders

Pts.

Avg.

Jordan Goodwin, Althoff

282

31.3

Kyle Smith, Marissa

333

25.6

Mark Smith, Edwardsville

319

22.8

Jordan Holmes, Columbia

245

22.3

Javon Pickett, Belleville East

310

22.1

Noah Frederking, Okawville

261

21.8

Trevor Davis, Gibault

276

18.4

Michael Chism, Valmeyer

265

17.7

Thomas Bell, Cahokia

242

17.3

EJ Liddell, Belleville West

217

16.7

Noah Moss, Triad

247

16.5

Jeremiah Tilmon, East St. Louis

223

15.9

Zach Golenor, Roxana

223

15.9

Austin Francis, Dupo

142

15.8

Jake Roustio, Wood River

201

15.5

Brogam Kemp, Nashville

214

15.3

Kelvin Swims, Dupo

136

15.1

Hunter Ottensmeier, Wesclin

225

15.0

David Krumsieg, Lebanon

218

14.5

Parker Weiss, Freeburg

214

14.3

Rebounds

Avg.

A.J. Epenesa, Edwardsville

14.6

Jordan Goodwin, Althoff

11.7

Michael Chism, Valmeyer

10.5

Jeremiah Tilmon, East St. Louis

10.4

Terrence Hargrove, East St. Louis

10.1

Jamie Roustio, Wood River

10.0

Trevor Davis, Gibault

9.5

Connor Toennies, Carlyle

9.3

Mark Smith, Edwardsville

8.2

Thomas Bell, Cahokia

8.2

Noah Jones, Lebanon

7.9

Jordan Holmes, Columbia

7.8

Logan Schieppe, Lebanon

7.7

Tyler Dancy, Belleville West

7.7

Reid Frederking, Steeleville

7.7

David Krumsieg, Lebanon

7.3

Collin Kessler, Gibault

7.2

Jon Peterson, Columbia

7.1

Mason Toennies, Mater Dei

7.1

Sam LaPorta, Highland

7.0

Assists

No.

Avg.

Mark Smith, Edwardsville

133

9.50

Arthur Carter, East St. Louis

77

5.50

Vaughn Larsen, Valmeyer

70

4.67

Jake Roustio, Wood River

60

4.62

Griffin Lenhardt, Waterloo

64

4.57

Ryan Gool, Gibault

64

4.27

A.J. Epenesa, Edwardsville

41

4.10

Zach Golenor, Roxana

57

4.07

Edwyn Brown, Althoff

32

4.00

Garrett Rueter, Gibault

58

3.87

Reyondous Estes, East St. Louis

36

3.60

CJ Coldon, Althoff

32

3.56

Justin Englar, Wood River

32

3.56

Karson Huels, Gibault

53

3.53

Phillip Reinhardt, Valmeyer

52

3.47

Jordan Goodwin, Althoff

31

3.44

Logan Schieppe, Lebanon

47

3.36

Caden Clark, Civic Memorial

52

3.25

Noah Moss, Triad

48

3.20

Oliver Stephen, Edwardsville

44

3.14

Free Throw Percentage

Pct.

Mark Smith, Edwardsville

85.9

Blake Weiss, Mascoutah

85.9

Owen Gross, Steeleville

84.1

David Lane, Civic Memorial

83.0

Noah Moss, Triad

80.9

Malachi Smith, Belleville East

79.6

Kyle Smith, Marissa

79.5

Noah Frederking, Okawville

78.3

Zach Golenor, Roxana

77.9

Jon Peterson, Columbia

77.1

Logan Schieppe, Lebanon

76.9

Trevor Davis, Gibault

76.6

EJ Liddell, Belleville West

75.3

Eli Cox, Carlyle

74.5

Shane Ganz, Okawville

74.0

Ross Schrader, Waterloo

73.3

Owen Miller, Valmeyer

73.2

Tyler Siever, Carlyle

72.7

Thomas Bell, Cahokia

72.5

Austin Francis, Dupo

71.7

Steals

Avg.

Jake Roustio, Wood River

3.46

Jordan Goodwin, Althoff

3.33

Jordan Holmes, Columbia

3.00

Ben Huels, Waterloo

2.46

Jake Ridenhour, Jerseyville

2.21

Greg Long, Columbia

2.20

Reyondous Estes, East St. Louis

2.20

Malachi Smith, Belleville East

2.14

David Lane, Civic Memorial

2.13

Mark Smith, Edwardsville

2.07

Javon Pickett, Belleville East

2.07

Cole Juelfs, Valmeyer

1.93

Edwyn Brown, Althoff

1.88

Vaughn Larsen, Valmeyer

1.87

Jaquan Adams, Civic Memorial

1.81

Griffin Ziebold, Red Bud

1.80

Kyle Smith, Marissa

1.77

Michael Chism, Valmeyer

1.73

Zaide Wilson, Wood River

1.69

Tyler Siever, Carlyle

1.67

Three Pointers Per Game

Avg

Oliver Stephen, Edwardsville

3.86

Marvin Bateman, Althoff

3.00

Kyle Smith, Marissa

2.77

Phillip Reinhardt, Valmeyer

2.40

Austin Francis, Dupo

2.22

Jack Marinko, Edwardsville

2.21

Tony Stoddard, Marissa

2.15

Kyle Cox, Triad

2.07

Ryan Brink, Nashville

2.07

Javon Pickett, Belleville East

2.00

EnRico Sylvester, Belleville East

2.00

Kelvin Swims, Dupo

2.00

Jordan Goodwin, Althoff

1.89

Reagan Snider, Alton Marquette

1.88

Parker Weiss, Freeburg

1.87

Karson Huels, Gibault

1.87

Garrett Rueter, Gibault

1.87

Nate Brede, Wesclin

1.87

Jalen Hodge, O’Fallon

1.86

Zach Golenor, Roxana

1.86

Blocked Shots

Avg.

Jeremiah Tilmon, East St. Louis

3.43

Blake Weiss, Mascoutah

2.50

EJ Liddell, Belleville West

2.38

Thomas Bell, Cahokia

2.21

David Krumsieg, Lebanon

2.00

Terrence Hargrove, East St. Louis

1.93

Dylan Hunt, Waterloo

1.93

Collin Kessler, Gibault

1.87

Tyler Dancy, Belleville West

1.62

Owen Miller, Valmeyer

1.53

Caleb Riechmann, Red Bud

1.30

Cody McMillen, Roxana

1.29

Trevor Davis, Gibault

1.27

Nick Grote, Granite City

1.27

Richard Robninson, Cahokia

1.21

Noah Jones, Lebanon

1.20

Zack Haas, Roxana

1.14

Jaquan Adams, Civic Memorial

1.06

Michael Chism, Valmeyer

1.00

Geoffrey Withers, Civic Memorial

0.94

***

Boys Basketball

