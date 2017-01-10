High school boys basketball stats and standings

Boys Basketball
Standings
IL Independents
School
Lge
All
Okawville
0-0
13-2
Mater Dei
0-0
8-4
Gibault
0-0
9-6
Madison
0-0
7-9
Lovejoy
0-0
3-11
Bunker Hill
0-1
9-6
ME Lutheran
0-2
4-10
Kaskaskia
School
Lge
All
Steeleville
4-0
8-5
Marissa
3-1
7-6
Valmeyer
3-1
6-9
New Athens
1-3
4-10
Lebanon
1-4
5-10
Dupo
1-4
3-12
Mississippi
School
Lge
All
Central
4-0
12-3
Columbia
3-2
9-6
Wesclin
2-2
9-6
Freeburg
2-2
9-6
Carlyle
2-2
9-6
Red Bud
0-5
5-8
Mississippi Valley
School
Lge
All
Triad
3-0
12-3
Waterloo
2-1
5-9
Civic Mem.
2-2
10-6
Mascoutah
1-2
8-8
Highland
1-2
3-12
Jerseyville
0-2
4-10
South Seven
School
Lge
All
Althoff
2-0
8-4
Cahokia
2-1
8-6
Carbondale
2-2
10-5
Centralia, Il
1-1
9-3
Marion
0-1
8-3
Mt Vernon
0-2
2-9
Southwestern
School
Lge
All
Edwardsville
5-1
13-1
E. St. Louis
4-1
10-6
Bellvl. West
4-2
9-4
Alton
4-2
7-5
O’Fallon
3-3
9-5
Bellvl. East
2-4
9-6
Collinsville
1-5
6-9
Granite City
0-5
0-13
***
METRO-EAST BOYS BASKETBALL LEADERS
Through 1/8/2017
Minimums: Games Played-8; Free Throw Attempts-45
Scoring Leaders
Pts.
Avg.
Jordan Goodwin, Althoff
282
31.3
Kyle Smith, Marissa
333
25.6
Mark Smith, Edwardsville
319
22.8
Jordan Holmes, Columbia
245
22.3
Javon Pickett, Belleville East
310
22.1
Noah Frederking, Okawville
261
21.8
Trevor Davis, Gibault
276
18.4
Michael Chism, Valmeyer
265
17.7
Thomas Bell, Cahokia
242
17.3
EJ Liddell, Belleville West
217
16.7
Noah Moss, Triad
247
16.5
Jeremiah Tilmon, East St. Louis
223
15.9
Zach Golenor, Roxana
223
15.9
Austin Francis, Dupo
142
15.8
Jake Roustio, Wood River
201
15.5
Brogam Kemp, Nashville
214
15.3
Kelvin Swims, Dupo
136
15.1
Hunter Ottensmeier, Wesclin
225
15.0
David Krumsieg, Lebanon
218
14.5
Parker Weiss, Freeburg
214
14.3
Rebounds
Avg.
A.J. Epenesa, Edwardsville
14.6
Jordan Goodwin, Althoff
11.7
Michael Chism, Valmeyer
10.5
Jeremiah Tilmon, East St. Louis
10.4
Terrence Hargrove, East St. Louis
10.1
Jamie Roustio, Wood River
10.0
Trevor Davis, Gibault
9.5
Connor Toennies, Carlyle
9.3
Mark Smith, Edwardsville
8.2
Thomas Bell, Cahokia
8.2
Noah Jones, Lebanon
7.9
Jordan Holmes, Columbia
7.8
Logan Schieppe, Lebanon
7.7
Tyler Dancy, Belleville West
7.7
Reid Frederking, Steeleville
7.7
David Krumsieg, Lebanon
7.3
Collin Kessler, Gibault
7.2
Jon Peterson, Columbia
7.1
Mason Toennies, Mater Dei
7.1
Sam LaPorta, Highland
7.0
Assists
No.
Avg.
Mark Smith, Edwardsville
133
9.50
Arthur Carter, East St. Louis
77
5.50
Vaughn Larsen, Valmeyer
70
4.67
Jake Roustio, Wood River
60
4.62
Griffin Lenhardt, Waterloo
64
4.57
Ryan Gool, Gibault
64
4.27
A.J. Epenesa, Edwardsville
41
4.10
Zach Golenor, Roxana
57
4.07
Edwyn Brown, Althoff
32
4.00
Garrett Rueter, Gibault
58
3.87
Reyondous Estes, East St. Louis
36
3.60
CJ Coldon, Althoff
32
3.56
Justin Englar, Wood River
32
3.56
Karson Huels, Gibault
53
3.53
Phillip Reinhardt, Valmeyer
52
3.47
Jordan Goodwin, Althoff
31
3.44
Logan Schieppe, Lebanon
47
3.36
Caden Clark, Civic Memorial
52
3.25
Noah Moss, Triad
48
3.20
Oliver Stephen, Edwardsville
44
3.14
Free Throw Percentage
Pct.
Mark Smith, Edwardsville
85.9
Blake Weiss, Mascoutah
85.9
Owen Gross, Steeleville
84.1
David Lane, Civic Memorial
83.0
Noah Moss, Triad
80.9
Malachi Smith, Belleville East
79.6
Kyle Smith, Marissa
79.5
Noah Frederking, Okawville
78.3
Zach Golenor, Roxana
77.9
Jon Peterson, Columbia
77.1
Logan Schieppe, Lebanon
76.9
Trevor Davis, Gibault
76.6
EJ Liddell, Belleville West
75.3
Eli Cox, Carlyle
74.5
Shane Ganz, Okawville
74.0
Ross Schrader, Waterloo
73.3
Owen Miller, Valmeyer
73.2
Tyler Siever, Carlyle
72.7
Thomas Bell, Cahokia
72.5
Austin Francis, Dupo
71.7
Steals
Avg.
Jake Roustio, Wood River
3.46
Jordan Goodwin, Althoff
3.33
Jordan Holmes, Columbia
3.00
Ben Huels, Waterloo
2.46
Jake Ridenhour, Jerseyville
2.21
Greg Long, Columbia
2.20
Reyondous Estes, East St. Louis
2.20
Malachi Smith, Belleville East
2.14
David Lane, Civic Memorial
2.13
Mark Smith, Edwardsville
2.07
Javon Pickett, Belleville East
2.07
Cole Juelfs, Valmeyer
1.93
Edwyn Brown, Althoff
1.88
Vaughn Larsen, Valmeyer
1.87
Jaquan Adams, Civic Memorial
1.81
Griffin Ziebold, Red Bud
1.80
Kyle Smith, Marissa
1.77
Michael Chism, Valmeyer
1.73
Zaide Wilson, Wood River
1.69
Tyler Siever, Carlyle
1.67
Three Pointers Per Game
Avg
Oliver Stephen, Edwardsville
3.86
Marvin Bateman, Althoff
3.00
Kyle Smith, Marissa
2.77
Phillip Reinhardt, Valmeyer
2.40
Austin Francis, Dupo
2.22
Jack Marinko, Edwardsville
2.21
Tony Stoddard, Marissa
2.15
Kyle Cox, Triad
2.07
Ryan Brink, Nashville
2.07
Javon Pickett, Belleville East
2.00
EnRico Sylvester, Belleville East
2.00
Kelvin Swims, Dupo
2.00
Jordan Goodwin, Althoff
1.89
Reagan Snider, Alton Marquette
1.88
Parker Weiss, Freeburg
1.87
Karson Huels, Gibault
1.87
Garrett Rueter, Gibault
1.87
Nate Brede, Wesclin
1.87
Jalen Hodge, O’Fallon
1.86
Zach Golenor, Roxana
1.86
Blocked Shots
Avg.
Jeremiah Tilmon, East St. Louis
3.43
Blake Weiss, Mascoutah
2.50
EJ Liddell, Belleville West
2.38
Thomas Bell, Cahokia
2.21
David Krumsieg, Lebanon
2.00
Terrence Hargrove, East St. Louis
1.93
Dylan Hunt, Waterloo
1.93
Collin Kessler, Gibault
1.87
Tyler Dancy, Belleville West
1.62
Owen Miller, Valmeyer
1.53
Caleb Riechmann, Red Bud
1.30
Cody McMillen, Roxana
1.29
Trevor Davis, Gibault
1.27
Nick Grote, Granite City
1.27
Richard Robninson, Cahokia
1.21
Noah Jones, Lebanon
1.20
Zack Haas, Roxana
1.14
Jaquan Adams, Civic Memorial
1.06
Michael Chism, Valmeyer
1.00
Geoffrey Withers, Civic Memorial
0.94
***
