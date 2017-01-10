Metro-east teams still No. 1 in new state basketball rankings

The Okawville Rockets boys basketball team and Lebanon Greyhounds girls team are looking down at the rest of the state following the release of the Associated Press’ new boys and girls state high school rankings Tuesday.
Okawville (13-2) is ranked first in the Class 1A state boys poll, while Lebanon (16-0) is first in the Class 1A girls state rankings. Okawville was also ranked first earlier this season, while Lebanon has been No. 1 since the first poll was released.
Edwardsville (13-1) remains No. 3 in the Class 4A boys state rankings, while Althoff and East St. Louis each drop out of the 4A poll. East St. Louis, ranked 13th last week, defeated then-ninth-ranked Althoff 74-67 Saturday at the Highland Shootout.
Alton Marquette (14-4) drops from eighth to ninth in the Class 2A boys rankings.
The unbeaten Edwardsville Tigers girls basketball team, which has opened the season with 16 straight wins, is fourth in the new Class 4A girls state rankings.
Highland (16-3) moves from fourth to third in the Class 3A girls state rankings after knocking off previously unbeaten and top-ranked Civic Memorial (16-1) on Saturday at the Highland Shootout. Civic Memorial beat Highland twice earlier this season, and the teams could meet again in the sectional.
Okawville (14-4) is seventh in the Class 1A girls state rankings, while Mater Dei (11-6) is 12th in Class 2A.
Illinois Boys Basketball AP State Rankings
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Simeon (11) 12-0 110 1
2. Evanston Township 14-2 96 2
3. Edwardsville 13-1 91 3
4. Kenwood 11-3 70 4
5. Bolingbrook 11-0 68 6
6. Curie 12-2 33 8
7. Joliet West 14-1 32 10
8. Whitney Young 9-4 20 5
9. Fremd 15-0 18 NR
10. East Moline United 14-2 16 7
Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Springfield Lanphier (11) 13-0 128 1
2. Morgan Park (2) 9-2 115 2
3. Bloomington 11-2 103 3
4. North Lawndale 11-3 80 4
5. Fenwick 12-3 76 6
6. Benton 13-1 61 7
7. Mahomet-Seymour 10-3 47 8
8. Morton 12-3 36 9
9. Farragut 6-2 20 10
10. Centralia 9-4 17 NR
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Springfield Southeast 13.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Quincy Notre Dame (5) 12-1 121 3
2. Chicago Uplift (4) 11-4 117 1
3. Tremont 14-0 96 5
4. Orr(2) 7-1 95 4
5. Teutopolis (1) 13-1 85 6
6. Eldorado (2) 16-1 72 10
7. St. Joseph-Ogden 12-3 56 7
8. Mt. Carmel 12-3 45 2
9. Alton Marquette 14-1 43 8
10. Pinckneyville 14-1 11 NR
Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Okawville (2) 13-2 119 2
2. Quest Academy (7) 19-1 118 5
3. East Dubuque (1) 16-0 115 3
4. Colfax Ridgeview (2) 14-1 103 1
5. Effingham St. Anthony (2) 16-1 102 4
6. DePue 15-0 57 7
7. Newark 11-3 44 6
8. Annawan 14-2 43 8
9. St. Anne 12-1 37 9
10. Hope Academy 13-3 9 10
Others receiving 12 or more votes: None
Illinois Girls Basketball AP State Rankings
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Montini (10)
18-0
109
1
2. Rock Island
17-1
91
3
3. Homewood-Flossmoor
10-2
87
2
4. Edwardsville (1)
16-0
84
4
5. Benet
17-2
64
5
6. Rockford Boylan
15-0
54
7
7. Springfield
16-2
35
10
8. Hersey
15-2
29
9
9. Geneva
14-1
24
6
10. Evanston Township
15-3
11
8
Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.
Class 3A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Morton (11)
15-1
140
2
2. Chicago Marshall (1)
8-0
116
3
3. Highland (1)
16-3
113
T4
4. Mattoon
20-0
105
T4
5. Civic Memorial (2)
16-1
102
1
6. Richwoods
16-3
75
6
7. Effingham
17-1
50
8
8. Rochester
13-3
48
9
9. Peoria Central
12-2
25
10
10. North Lawndale
9-3
20
7
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Normal University 15.
Class 2A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Byron (13)
14-2
155
1
2. Eureka (1)
17-2
120
4
3. Teutopolis
19-2
116
5
4. Sherrard (1)
16-2
113
2
5. Camp Point Central
17-1
95
6
6. Hall
15-3
84
3
7. Hillsboro
15-3
60
7
8. Sesser-Valier (1)
17-0
50
NR
9. Kewanee
17-2
25
NR
10. Auburn
18-2
16
8
Others receiving 12 or more votes: St. Edward 14. Mater Dei 14.
Class 1A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Lebanon (14)
16-0
165
1
2. Ashton-Franklin Center
16-1
141
2
3. Winchester (3)
19-0
126
6
4. Calhoun
13-3
111
T4
5. Colfax Ridgeview
17-2
79
8
6. Mount Olive
16-2
77
7
7. Okawville
14-4
68
T4
8. Danville Schlarman
12-5
59
5
9. Princeville
18-2
24
T10
10. Harvest Christian Academy
12-3
22
9
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Annawan 18. Galena 13
