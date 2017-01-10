Boys Basketball

Metro-east teams still No. 1 in new state basketball rankings

By Norm Sanders

The Okawville Rockets boys basketball team and Lebanon Greyhounds girls team are looking down at the rest of the state following the release of the Associated Press’ new boys and girls state high school rankings Tuesday.

Okawville (13-2) is ranked first in the Class 1A state boys poll, while Lebanon (16-0) is first in the Class 1A girls state rankings. Okawville was also ranked first earlier this season, while Lebanon has been No. 1 since the first poll was released.

Edwardsville (13-1) remains No. 3 in the Class 4A boys state rankings, while Althoff and East St. Louis each drop out of the 4A poll. East St. Louis, ranked 13th last week, defeated then-ninth-ranked Althoff 74-67 Saturday at the Highland Shootout.

Alton Marquette (14-4) drops from eighth to ninth in the Class 2A boys rankings.

The unbeaten Edwardsville Tigers girls basketball team, which has opened the season with 16 straight wins, is fourth in the new Class 4A girls state rankings.

Highland (16-3) moves from fourth to third in the Class 3A girls state rankings after knocking off previously unbeaten and top-ranked Civic Memorial (16-1) on Saturday at the Highland Shootout. Civic Memorial beat Highland twice earlier this season, and the teams could meet again in the sectional.

Okawville (14-4) is seventh in the Class 1A girls state rankings, while Mater Dei (11-6) is 12th in Class 2A.

Norm Sanders: 618-239-2454, @NormSanders

Illinois Boys Basketball AP State Rankings

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Simeon (11) 12-0 110 1

2. Evanston Township 14-2 96 2

3. Edwardsville 13-1 91 3

4. Kenwood 11-3 70 4

5. Bolingbrook 11-0 68 6

6. Curie 12-2 33 8

7. Joliet West 14-1 32 10

8. Whitney Young 9-4 20 5

9. Fremd 15-0 18 NR

10. East Moline United 14-2 16 7

Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Springfield Lanphier (11) 13-0 128 1

2. Morgan Park (2) 9-2 115 2

3. Bloomington 11-2 103 3

4. North Lawndale 11-3 80 4

5. Fenwick 12-3 76 6

6. Benton 13-1 61 7

7. Mahomet-Seymour 10-3 47 8

8. Morton 12-3 36 9

9. Farragut 6-2 20 10

10. Centralia 9-4 17 NR

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Springfield Southeast 13.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Quincy Notre Dame (5) 12-1 121 3

2. Chicago Uplift (4) 11-4 117 1

3. Tremont 14-0 96 5

4. Orr(2) 7-1 95 4

5. Teutopolis (1) 13-1 85 6

6. Eldorado (2) 16-1 72 10

7. St. Joseph-Ogden 12-3 56 7

8. Mt. Carmel 12-3 45 2

9. Alton Marquette 14-1 43 8

10. Pinckneyville 14-1 11 NR

Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Okawville (2) 13-2 119 2

2. Quest Academy (7) 19-1 118 5

3. East Dubuque (1) 16-0 115 3

4. Colfax Ridgeview (2) 14-1 103 1

5. Effingham St. Anthony (2) 16-1 102 4

6. DePue 15-0 57 7

7. Newark 11-3 44 6

8. Annawan 14-2 43 8

9. St. Anne 12-1 37 9

10. Hope Academy 13-3 9 10

Others receiving 12 or more votes: None

Illinois Girls Basketball AP State Rankings

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Montini (10)

18-0

109

1

2. Rock Island

17-1

91

3

3. Homewood-Flossmoor

10-2

87

2

4. Edwardsville (1)

16-0

84

4

5. Benet

17-2

64

5

6. Rockford Boylan

15-0

54

7

7. Springfield

16-2

35

10

8. Hersey

15-2

29

9

9. Geneva

14-1

24

6

10. Evanston Township

15-3

11

8

Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.

Class 3A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Morton (11)

15-1

140

2

2. Chicago Marshall (1)

8-0

116

3

3. Highland (1)

16-3

113

T4

4. Mattoon

20-0

105

T4

5. Civic Memorial (2)

16-1

102

1

6. Richwoods

16-3

75

6

7. Effingham

17-1

50

8

8. Rochester

13-3

48

9

9. Peoria Central

12-2

25

10

10. North Lawndale

9-3

20

7

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Normal University 15.

Class 2A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Byron (13)

14-2

155

1

2. Eureka (1)

17-2

120

4

3. Teutopolis

19-2

116

5

4. Sherrard (1)

16-2

113

2

5. Camp Point Central

17-1

95

6

6. Hall

15-3

84

3

7. Hillsboro

15-3

60

7

8. Sesser-Valier (1)

17-0

50

NR

9. Kewanee

17-2

25

NR

10. Auburn

18-2

16

8

Others receiving 12 or more votes: St. Edward 14. Mater Dei 14.

Class 1A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Lebanon (14)

16-0

165

1

2. Ashton-Franklin Center

16-1

141

2

3. Winchester (3)

19-0

126

6

4. Calhoun

13-3

111

T4

5. Colfax Ridgeview

17-2

79

8

6. Mount Olive

16-2

77

7

7. Okawville

14-4

68

T4

8. Danville Schlarman

12-5

59

5

9. Princeville

18-2

24

T10

10. Harvest Christian Academy

12-3

22

9

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Annawan 18. Galena 13

