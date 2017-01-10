Four Crusaders score in double figures in game with Orphans

Althoff senior Jordan Goodwin scored 25 points while battling shoulder discomfort in a 73-61 win against the Centralia Orphans on Tuesday.
The game was played after it had been postponed Dec. 16 by inclement weather.
The Orphans, who got within nine with 4:58 to play in the game, fell to 9-5 and 2-2. Centralia hurt its comeback bid by missing six free throws in the fourth quarter.
Orphans coach Lee Bennett credited Goodwin for stepping up once again.
“He had a really good game offensively. He hit some tough shots,” Bennett said. “His presence makes other guys better.”
Althoff made six 3-pointers: two by Bateman and one apiece by Coldon, Goodwin, Brown and senior Dante Ray. The Crusaders committed just eight turnovers.
The Crusaders shot 41 percent from the field (25-for-61). Centralia finished at 40 percent (23-for-58) and had nine turnovers and was just 8-for-18 from the free-throw line.
Key moment
Althoff led 13-9 after one quarter, 34-24 at halftime and 58-43 after three quarters.
But Althoff was tentative down the stretch and converted just five baskets. Goodwin, however, had four of them as he had nine fourth-quarter points to keep his team in control.
After Centralia closed to within 65-56, Coldon made two free throws and Goodwin had a putback that made it 69-56 with 2:17 left.
The Orphans hit five of six free throws to get within 69-61 with 1:19 left, but Brown’s two free throws and Bateman’s layup clinched the outcome.
“The guys did a nice job battling,” Althoff coach Greg Leib said. “I thought we did a pretty good job defending them at times. They run some great stuff. They run it to perfection. The guys did a nice job of making them earn some buckets tonight. That being said, we’ve got our own work to get better at. We’re not there yet.”
Key performers
Althoff seniors Marvin Bateman had 17 points, C.J. Coldon added 15 and Edwyn Brown chipped in 10 points to join Goodwin as Crusaders in double figures.
Junior Javon Williams Jr. led the Orphans with 22 points. Senior Dawson Berry added 21 and junior Jordan Maines had 11. Berry and Maines each had three 3-pointers.
