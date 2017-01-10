Goodwin powers through his injury to lead Althoff to victory

A dislocated left shoulder had Althoff senior Jordan Goodwin in discomfort Tuesday, but Goodwin still managed to serve up some pain to the Centralia Orphans in a 73-61 victory.
Goodwin, who reinjured the shoulder against East St. Louis on Saturday in the Highland Shootout, wore a supportive brace that enabled him to avoid missing the game. Goodwin will undergo an MRI on Thursday. He scored 25 points in the win.
“My shoulder felt pretty good coming into the game,” said Goodwin, who was 11-for-17 from the floor, including three step-back jumpers from about 15 feet. “(The brace) did restrict me a little bit. I was in the gym (Monday) night shooting a lot of jump shots because I’m not so comfortable going to the hole, so it did affect my game a little bit.
“But I wore the brace the whole summer, so I already knew what I was getting myself into when I put the brace on. (It limited) my explosiveness. I didn’t crash the glass as hard. It’s just a mental thing right now.”
Althoff, coming off a loss to East Side as Goodwin sat on the bench in street clothes for the entire second half, improved to 10-4 overall and 4-0 in the South Seven Conference.
“He had a really good game offensively. He hit some tough shots,” Bennett said. “His presence makes other guys better. Obviously, it’s not a one-man show. He’s surrounded by some really good shooters. He’s surrounded by long, athletic guys that are really skilled, really fast and know how to play basketball. That’s a nice lineup out there.”
Crusaders coach Greg Leib rested Goodwin for the final minute-plus of each quarter, a scripted plan intended to keep Goodwin fresh and further protect the shoulder.
“Jordan’s whole goal tonight was just seeing how it would feel,” Leib said. “He’s tough. He just plays through it. We’ll see how the shoulder feels (Wednesday). We just tried to keep an eye on him. I probably should have taken him out more, to be dead-honest with you.”
