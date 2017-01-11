Can Goodwin and Tilmon crack McDonald’s All-American Game roster?

Althoff senior Jordan Goodwin and East St. Louis senior Jeremiah Tilmon were among 12 players from Illinois and hundreds from around the country nominated to play in the 40th annual McDonald’s High School All-American Game.
The game will be played March 29 at the United Center in Chicago, with the final 24 players chosen at a later date.
Goodwin, a 6-foot-4 senior guard headed to St. Louis University, is averaging 31.3 points and 11.7 rebounds for the defending Class 3A state champion Crusaders (10-4). Althoff will compete in the Class 4A playoffs this season.
The 6-10 Tilmon, a University of Illinois recruit, is averaging 15.8 points and 11.5 rebounds with 67 blocked shots for the Flyers (11-6).
The other nominated players from Illinois were Nana Akenten (Bolingbrook), Nojel Eastern (Evanston), Evan Gilyard (Simeon), Temon Green, Paul Kingsley and Rashaad Williams (St. Rita), Shawn (P.J.) Pipes (Lemont), Justin Smith (Stevenson), Alonzo Verge, Jr. (Thornton) and Da’Monte Williams (Peoria Manual).
