Winter weather may put weekend basketball on ice

The threat of winter weather already is putting weekend high school sports schedules on ice.
Even with temperatures in the mid-60s Wednesday, the National Weather Service already has put the metro-east on alert for significant ice accumulations Friday through Saturday evening.
Belleville East Athletic Director Mark Larsen and John Moad, A.D. at Granite City, made the preemptive decision to move the scheduled Southwestern Conference boys basketball game between the Lancers and Warriors up a day from Friday to Thursday.
Larsen says the rescheduling accommodates a “basketball extravaganza” that includes a slate of underclass games followed by the girls varsity game at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m. It’s the uncertain weather, however, that inspired the move.
“It’ll be a good night of basketball, but it’s because of the weather,” Larsen said. “With our tournament coming up next week, we really want to make sure we get this game in ahead of whatever bad weather may be coming.”
Belleville East plays host to its annual Chick-fil-A Classic starting Tuesday. Other mid-winter tournaments begin Saturday and could run into delays.
Alton Shootout
Belleville East, Civic Memorial and Collinsville all are scheduled for games in the Alton Shootout on Saturday. Alton girls athletic director Jeff Alderman says the weather may force the one-day event to be moved to Monday.
A decision, he said, will be made by noon Friday.
“If we have to postpone on Saturday, which kind of looks like it’ll happen, we’ll try to play it on Monday,” Alderman said. “If we do have to move to Monday, we understand some schools will not being able to play.”
Highland Invitational
Rescheduling the 16-team, weeklong Highland Invitational girls basketball tournament, which is scheduled to tip off at 10 a.m. Saturday, would be more problematic if not for an off day already built into the bracket.
If hazardous road conditions force a delay, the tournament would start Monday, and the rest of the schedule would be pushed back 24 hours. Thursday’s consolation bracket and semifinal game would be played Friday, the built-in off day, bringing the tournament back on schedule Saturday.
Caleb Houchins, Highland’s athletic director, says a decision will be made early Friday evening.
“I’m playing amateur meteorologist on my cell phone right now and not getting the answers I hoped for,” he said. “I don’t want to jump into rescheduling everything until we get some firmer percentages on what’s going to happen and when it might start. But we’re not going to leave anybody hanging, either.”
Participating teams from the metro-east include Althoff, Belleville West, Carlyle, Central, Highland, Mater Dei, Nashville, O’Fallon, Okawville, Triad, and Wesclin.
Conference Games
A full slate of regular-season games is scheduled Friday, including 14 boys and three girls games. Postponements and cancellations will be published at www.bnd.com as they are received.
FRIDAY SCHEDULE
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Wood River at Dupo, 6 p.m.
- Mascoutah at Gibault, 6 p.m.
- Lebanon at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
- Marquette at Brussels, 6 p.m.
- Collinsville at Belleville West, 7:30 p.m.
- St. Anthony at Mater Dei, 7:30 p.m.
- Edwardsville at Alton, 7:30 p.m.
- Granite City at Belleville East, Moved to Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
- Carlyle at Freeburg, 7:45 p.m.
- Mount Vernon at Althoff 7:45 p.m.
- Centralia at Cahokia, 7:45 p.m.
- Okawville at Wesclin, 7:45 p.m.
- Red Bud at Central, 7:45 p.m.
- Highland at Columbia, 7:4 p.m.
- DuQuoin at Nashville, Moved to Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Edwardsville at Alton, 6 p.m.
- Cahokia at Effingham, 7:30 p.m.
- Lebanon at New Athens, 7:30 p.m.
