Edwardsville, Okawville strong No. 1’s in BND basketball rankings

BND Boys Basketball Rankings
Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.
Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Edwardsville (7)
13-1
2.
East St. Louis
11-6
3.
Althoff
10-4
4.
Belleville West
9-4
5.
O’Fallon
11-5
Also receiving votes: Belleville East (9-6), Alton (7-6), Cahokia (8-6), Central (12-3), Columbia (10-6), Triad (12-4)
Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Okawville (7)
14-2
2.
Nashville
12-5
3.
Gibault
10-6
4.
Carlyle
9-7
5.
Wesclin
10-6
Also receiving votes: Metro-East Lutheran (5-10), Madison (9-9), Roxana (8-9)
Comments