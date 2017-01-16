Boys Basketball

January 16, 2017 7:54 AM

Edwardsville, Okawville strong No. 1’s in BND basketball rankings

By Norm Sanders

nsanders@bnd.com

BND Boys Basketball Rankings

Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.

Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Edwardsville (7)

13-1

2.

East St. Louis

11-6

3.

Althoff

10-4

4.

Belleville West

9-4

5.

O’Fallon

11-5

Also receiving votes: Belleville East (9-6), Alton (7-6), Cahokia (8-6), Central (12-3), Columbia (10-6), Triad (12-4)

Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Okawville (7)

14-2

2.

Nashville

12-5

3.

Gibault

10-6

4.

Carlyle

9-7

5.

Wesclin

10-6

Also receiving votes: Metro-East Lutheran (5-10), Madison (9-9), Roxana (8-9)

Boys Basketball

