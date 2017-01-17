Metro-east high school boys and girls basketball leaders

METRO EAST BOYS BASKETBALL LEADERS
Through 1/15/2017
Minimums: Games Played-8; Free Throw Attempts-45
Scoring Leaders
Pts.
Avg.
Jordan Goodwin, Althoff
282
31.3
Kyle Smith, Marissa
378
25.2
Javon Pickett, Belleville East
350
25.0
Mark Smith, Edwardsville
319
22.8
Jordan Holmes, Columbia
264
22.0
Noah Frederking, Okawville
261
21.8
Cameron Wallace, Lovejoy
274
19.6
Trevor Davis, Gibault
290
18.1
Michael Chism, Valmeyer
306
18.0
Thomas Bell, Cahokia
242
17.3
EJ Liddell, Belleville West
217
16.7
Noah Moss, Triad
263
16.4
Zach Golenor, Roxana
257
16.1
Jeremiah Tilmon, East St. Louis
269
15.8
Austin Francis, Dupo
142
15.8
Brogam Kemp, Nashville
241
15.1
Kelvin Swims, Dupo
136
15.1
Jake Roustio, Wood River
208
14.9
David Krumsieg, Lebanon
218
14.5
Oliver Stephen, Edwardsville
200
14.3
Rebounds
No.
Avg.
A.J. Epenesa, Edwardsville
146
14.6
Jordan Goodwin, Althoff
105
11.7
Jeremiah Tilmon, E. St. Louis
195
11.5
Terrence Hargrove, E. St. Louis
175
10.3
Michael Chism, Valmeyer
172
10.1
Jamie Roustio, Wood River
140
10.0
Trevor Davis, Gibault
152
9.5
Connor Toennies, Carlyle
146
9.1
Tyler Dancy, Belleville West
108
8.3
Mark Smith, Edwardsville
115
8.2
Thomas Bell, Cahokia
115
8.2
Jordan Holmes, Columbia
97
8.1
Noah Jones, Lebanon
118
7.9
Reid Frederking, Steeleville
111
7.9
Logan Schieppe, Lebanon
108
7.7
David Krumsieg, Lebanon
110
7.3
Collin Kessler, Gibault
114
7.1
Jon Peterson, Columbia
114
7.1
Dante Ray, Althoff
62
6.9
EJ Liddell, Belleville West
88
6.8
Assists
No.
Avg.
Mark Smith, Edwardsville
133
9.50
Arthur Carter, East St. Louis
100
5.88
Jake Roustio, Wood River
64
4.57
Vaughn Larsen, Valmeyer
77
4.53
Griffin Lenhardt, Waterloo
64
4.27
Reyondous Estes, East St. Louis
55
4.23
Ryan Gool, Gibault
67
4.19
A.J. Epenesa, Edwardsville
41
4.10
Zach Golenor, Roxana
64
4.00
Edwyn Brown, Althoff
32
4.00
Garrett Rueter, Gibault
61
3.81
Justin Englar, Wood River
36
3.60
Kerion Chairs, East St. Louis
61
3.59
Phillip Reinhardt, Valmeyer
61
3.59
Karson Huels, Gibault
57
3.56
CJ Coldon, Althoff
32
3.56
Owen Gross, Steeleville
49
3.50
Jordan Goodwin, Althoff
31
3.44
Logan Schieppe, Lebanon
47
3.36
Caden Clark, Civic Memorial
52
3.25
Free Throw Percentage
Made-Att
Mark Smith, Edwardsville
73-85
Owen Gross, Steeleville
66-78
Blake Weiss, Mascoutah
61-73
David Lane, Civic Memorial
39-47
Malachi Smith, Belleville East
43-53
Noah Moss, Triad
72-89
Kyle Smith, Marissa
97-122
Noah Frederking, Okawville
72-92
Jon Peterson, Columbia
37-48
Zach Golenor, Roxana
57-74
Logan Schieppe, Lebanon
40-52
Trevor Davis, Gibault
59-77
EJ Liddell, Belleville West
55-73
Shane Ganz, Okawville
37-50
Eli Cox, Carlyle
39-53
Ross Schrader, Waterloo
33-45
Brogam Kemp, Nashville
41-56
Tyler Siever, Carlyle
40-55
Thomas Bell, Cahokia
50-69
Beau Barbour, Triad
37-51
Steals
No.
Avg.
Jake Roustio, Wood River
50
3.57
Jordan Goodwin, Althoff
30
3.33
Jordan Holmes, Columbia
33
2.75
Javon Pickett, Belleville East
34
2.43
Ben Huels, Waterloo
34
2.43
Cameron Wallace, Lovejoy
33
2.36
Malachi Smith, Belleville East
34
2.27
Reyondous Estes, East St. Louis
28
2.15
David Lane, Civic Memorial
34
2.13
Greg Long, Columbia
34
2.13
Jake Ridenhour, Jerseyville
31
2.07
Mark Smith, Edwardsville
29
2.07
Cole Juelfs, Valmeyer
32
1.88
Edwyn Brown, Althoff
15
1.88
Michael Chism, Valmeyer
31
1.82
Vaughn Larsen, Valmeyer
31
1.82
Jaquan Adams, Civic Memorial
29
1.81
Kyle Smith, Marissa
27
1.80
Burke Watts, O’Fallon
16
1.78
Trevor Davis, Gibault
28
1.75
Three Pointers Per Game
Avg
Oliver Stephen, Edwardsville
3.86
Marvin Bateman, Althoff
3.00
Kyle Smith, Marissa
2.87
Phillip Reinhardt, Valmeyer
2.35
Frederick Grohmann, Red Bud
2.23
Austin Francis, Dupo
2.22
Jack Marinko, Edwardsville
2.21
Tony Stoddard, Marissa
2.13
Javon Pickett, Belleville East
2.07
Ryan Brink, Nashville
2.00
Kyle Cox, Triad
2.00
Kelvin Swims, Dupo
2.00
Karson Huels, Gibault
1.94
Garrett Rueter, Gibault
1.94
Nate Brede, Wesclin
1.94
EnRico Sylvester, Belleville East
1.93
Jordan Goodwin, Althoff
1.89
Parker Weiss, Freeburg
1.88
Jalen Hodge, O’Fallon
1.88
Zach Golenor, Roxana
1.88
Blocked Shots
No.
Avg.
Jeremiah Tilmon, East St. Louis
67
3.94
EJ Liddell, Belleville West
39
3.00
Blake Weiss, Mascoutah
43
2.53
Thomas Bell, Cahokia
31
2.21
David Krumsieg, Lebanon
30
2.00
Dylan Hunt, Waterloo
30
2.00
Terrence Hargrove, East St. Louis
32
1.88
Collin Kessler, Gibault
30
1.88
Tyler Dancy, Belleville West
24
1.85
Owen Miller, Valmeyer
28
1.65
Nick Grote, Granite City
14
1.27
Richard Robninson, Cahokia
17
1.21
Noah Jones, Lebanon
18
1.20
Trevor Davis, Gibault
19
1.19
Cody McMillen, Roxana
19
1.19
Caleb Riechmann, Red Bud
13
1.08
Jaquan Adams, Civic Memorial
17
1.06
Zack Haas, Roxana
17
1.06
Michael Chism, Valmeyer
16
0.94
Geoffrey Withers, Civic Memorial
15
0.94
***
METRO-EAST GIRLS BASKETBALL LEADERS
Through 1/15/2017
Minimums: Games Played-8; Free Throw Attempts-45
Scoring Leaders
Pts.
Avg.
Addaya Moore, Granite City
198
22.0
Allie Troeckler, Civic Mem
390
21.7
Madison Wellen, Highland
350
19.4
Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff
398
19.0
Kendra Bass, Lebanon
324
18.0
Konnija Greer, Madison
192
17.5
Mackenzie Thurston, Jersey
293
17.2
Chamya Darough, Belle West
214
16.5
Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville
296
16.4
Marta Durk, O’Fallon
279
16.4
Kaylah Rainey, Belle East
323
16.2
Sami Kasting, ME Lutheran
142
15.8
Madison Hackstadt, Okawville
290
15.3
Ellen Schulte, ME Lutheran
131
14.6
Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville
257
14.3
Hannah Johnson, Triad
209
13.9
Kate Martin, Edwardsville
246
13.7
Alex LaPorta, Highland
240
13.3
Kaylee Eaton, Civic Memorial
234
13.0
B’Aunce Carter, Belle West
194
12.9
Rebounds
No.
Avg.
Alex LaPorta, Highland
240
13.3
Allie Troeckler, CM
179
9.9
Konnija Greer, Madison
104
9.5
Sydney Thurwalker, Belle West
177
9.3
Kathryn Finnerty, Waterloo
126
8.4
Sophie Richards , Red Bud
155
7.8
Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville
136
7.6
Addaya Moore, Granite City
68
7.6
Ashlyn Wightman, Gibault
128
7.5
Delphanae Griffin, Madison
83
7.5
Mariah Jones, Dupo
128
7.1
Madison Schoenfeld, Lebanon
127
7.1
Catherine Deterding, Gibault
120
7.1
Tamara Anderson, Madison
70
6.4
Ellen Schulte, ME Lutheran
58
6.4
Kali Michael, Carlyle
120
6.3
Maggie Reimer, Althoff
100
6.3
Donyai Garrett, Granite City
69
6.3
Anna Hall, Civic Memorial
106
5.9
B’Aunce Carter, Belle West
88
5.9
Assists
No.
Avg.
Kourtland Tyus, Civic Memorial
82
4.56
Maya Ware, Granite City
37
4.11
Ellie Brown, Highland
72
4.00
Tamara Anderson, Madison
44
4.00
Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville
69
3.83
Meyesha Jones, Cahokia
28
3.50
Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff
71
3.38
Konnija Greer, Madison
37
3.36
Emily Skorcz, Marissa
50
3.13
Kate Martin, Edwardsville
56
3.11
Delphanae Griffin, Madison
34
3.09
Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial
54
3.00
Madelyn Tepe, Okawville
53
2.94
Kaylah Rainey, Belleville East
56
2.80
Alex LaPorta, Highland
50
2.78
Sami Kasting, ME Lutheran
25
2.78
Tamia Anderson, Madison
30
2.73
Sophia Bonaldi, Columbia
50
2.63
Ellie Wessel, Wesclin
39
2.60
Alaira Tyus, Civic Memorial
46
2.56
Free Throw Percentage
Made-Att
Marta Durk, O’Fallon
60-69
Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff
92-113
Madison Wellen, Highland
66-84
Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial
94-123
Kierra Winkeler, Mater Dei
35-46
Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville
63-86
Mackenzie Thurston, Jerseyville
90-123
Maggie Reimer, Althoff
53-73
Kaitlyn Fischer, Collinsville
39-54
Taylor Augustine, Waterloo
60-85
Alex LaPorta, Highland
51-73
Sophia Bonaldi, Columbia
31-45
Abby Mirly, Freeburg
39-57
Stanowski, Nashville
31-46
Kendra Bass, Lebanon
62-93
Amaya Keeling, Mascoutah
33-50
Madison Hackstadt, Okawville
54-82
Catherine Deterding, Gibault
36-55
Sophie Richards , Red Bud
71-110
Addaya Moore, Granite City
51-80
Steals
No.
Avg.
Konnija Greer, Madison
71
6.45
Kaylah Rainey, Belle East
107
5.35
Tamara Anderson, Madison
55
5.00
Kendra Bass, Lebanon
88
4.89
Delphanae Griffin, Madison
52
4.73
Allie Troeckler, cm
71
3.94
Casey Berberich, Lebanon
54
3.38
Tamia Anderson, Madison
36
3.27
Danika White, New Athens
54
3.18
Blair Wittenbrink, Columbia
47
3.13
Meyesha Jones, Cahokia
25
3.13
Chamya Darough, Belle West
39
3.00
Kate Martin, Edwardsville
53
2.94
Emily Skorcz, Marissa
44
2.75
Krista Bass, Lebanon
49
2.72
Lexi Middendorf, Steeleville
29
2.64
Sophia Bonaldi, Columbia
50
2.63
Madison Schoenfeld, Lebanon
47
2.61
Madison Wellen, Highland
45
2.50
Sami Kasting, ME Lutheran
22
2.44
Three Pointers Per Game
Avg
Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff
2.95
Kaylee Eaton, Civic Memorial
2.56
Mackenzie Pim, Steeleville
2.45
Lily Oliver, Freeburg
2.44
Cami Meadows, Wesclin
2.40
Alaira Tyus, Civic Memorial
2.28
Bethany Muenstermann, Jerseyville
2.18
Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville
2.17
Brittney Nitz, Belleville East
2.15
Emily Reinneck, Lebanon
2.11
Heather Rood, Triad
2.00
Antionette Buehne, Collinsville
2.00
Sami Kasting, ME Lutheran
2.00
Madison Wellen, Highland
1.89
Hannah Johnson, Triad
1.80
Tamia Anderson, Madison
1.64
Ellie Wessel, Wesclin
1.60
Marta Durk, O’Fallon
1.59
Kenzie Kern, Marissa
1.47
Carly Campbell, Wood River
1.43
Blocked Shots
No.
Avg.
Addaya Moore, Granite City
40
4.44
Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial
56
3.11
Delphanae Griffin, Madison
29
2.64
Molly Diekemper, Carlyle
49
2.58
Katelyn Clark, Cahokia
23
2.56
Ellen Schulte, ME Lutheran
19
2.11
Madelyne Juenger, Columbia
42
2.10
Ashlyn Wightman, Gibault
33
1.94
B’Aunce Carter, Belleville West
23
1.53
Konnija Greer, Madison
16
1.45
Donyai Garrett, Granite City
15
1.36
Sydney Hood, Steeleville
15
1.36
Courtney Ragland, New Athens
22
1.29
Madison Schoenfeld, Lebanon
23
1.28
Criste’on Waters, Edwardsville
22
1.22
Sophie Richards , Red Bud
22
1.10
Destiny Johnson, Belleville East
21
1.05
Kathryn Finnerty, Waterloo
15
1.00
Allison Diekemper, Carlyle
17
0.89
Kate Martin, Edwardsville
16
0.89
***
