January 17, 2017 11:42 AM

Metro-east high school boys and girls basketball leaders

METRO EAST BOYS BASKETBALL LEADERS

Through 1/15/2017

Minimums: Games Played-8; Free Throw Attempts-45

Scoring Leaders

Pts.

Avg.

Jordan Goodwin, Althoff

282

31.3

Kyle Smith, Marissa

378

25.2

Javon Pickett, Belleville East

350

25.0

Mark Smith, Edwardsville

319

22.8

Jordan Holmes, Columbia

264

22.0

Noah Frederking, Okawville

261

21.8

Cameron Wallace, Lovejoy

274

19.6

Trevor Davis, Gibault

290

18.1

Michael Chism, Valmeyer

306

18.0

Thomas Bell, Cahokia

242

17.3

EJ Liddell, Belleville West

217

16.7

Noah Moss, Triad

263

16.4

Zach Golenor, Roxana

257

16.1

Jeremiah Tilmon, East St. Louis

269

15.8

Austin Francis, Dupo

142

15.8

Brogam Kemp, Nashville

241

15.1

Kelvin Swims, Dupo

136

15.1

Jake Roustio, Wood River

208

14.9

David Krumsieg, Lebanon

218

14.5

Oliver Stephen, Edwardsville

200

14.3

Rebounds

No.

Avg.

A.J. Epenesa, Edwardsville

146

14.6

Jordan Goodwin, Althoff

105

11.7

Jeremiah Tilmon, E. St. Louis

195

11.5

Terrence Hargrove, E. St. Louis

175

10.3

Michael Chism, Valmeyer

172

10.1

Jamie Roustio, Wood River

140

10.0

Trevor Davis, Gibault

152

9.5

Connor Toennies, Carlyle

146

9.1

Tyler Dancy, Belleville West

108

8.3

Mark Smith, Edwardsville

115

8.2

Thomas Bell, Cahokia

115

8.2

Jordan Holmes, Columbia

97

8.1

Noah Jones, Lebanon

118

7.9

Reid Frederking, Steeleville

111

7.9

Logan Schieppe, Lebanon

108

7.7

David Krumsieg, Lebanon

110

7.3

Collin Kessler, Gibault

114

7.1

Jon Peterson, Columbia

114

7.1

Dante Ray, Althoff

62

6.9

EJ Liddell, Belleville West

88

6.8

Assists

No.

Avg.

Mark Smith, Edwardsville

133

9.50

Arthur Carter, East St. Louis

100

5.88

Jake Roustio, Wood River

64

4.57

Vaughn Larsen, Valmeyer

77

4.53

Griffin Lenhardt, Waterloo

64

4.27

Reyondous Estes, East St. Louis

55

4.23

Ryan Gool, Gibault

67

4.19

A.J. Epenesa, Edwardsville

41

4.10

Zach Golenor, Roxana

64

4.00

Edwyn Brown, Althoff

32

4.00

Garrett Rueter, Gibault

61

3.81

Justin Englar, Wood River

36

3.60

Kerion Chairs, East St. Louis

61

3.59

Phillip Reinhardt, Valmeyer

61

3.59

Karson Huels, Gibault

57

3.56

CJ Coldon, Althoff

32

3.56

Owen Gross, Steeleville

49

3.50

Jordan Goodwin, Althoff

31

3.44

Logan Schieppe, Lebanon

47

3.36

Caden Clark, Civic Memorial

52

3.25

Free Throw Percentage

Made-Att

Mark Smith, Edwardsville

73-85

Owen Gross, Steeleville

66-78

Blake Weiss, Mascoutah

61-73

David Lane, Civic Memorial

39-47

Malachi Smith, Belleville East

43-53

Noah Moss, Triad

72-89

Kyle Smith, Marissa

97-122

Noah Frederking, Okawville

72-92

Jon Peterson, Columbia

37-48

Zach Golenor, Roxana

57-74

Logan Schieppe, Lebanon

40-52

Trevor Davis, Gibault

59-77

EJ Liddell, Belleville West

55-73

Shane Ganz, Okawville

37-50

Eli Cox, Carlyle

39-53

Ross Schrader, Waterloo

33-45

Brogam Kemp, Nashville

41-56

Tyler Siever, Carlyle

40-55

Thomas Bell, Cahokia

50-69

Beau Barbour, Triad

37-51

Steals

No.

Avg.

Jake Roustio, Wood River

50

3.57

Jordan Goodwin, Althoff

30

3.33

Jordan Holmes, Columbia

33

2.75

Javon Pickett, Belleville East

34

2.43

Ben Huels, Waterloo

34

2.43

Cameron Wallace, Lovejoy

33

2.36

Malachi Smith, Belleville East

34

2.27

Reyondous Estes, East St. Louis

28

2.15

David Lane, Civic Memorial

34

2.13

Greg Long, Columbia

34

2.13

Jake Ridenhour, Jerseyville

31

2.07

Mark Smith, Edwardsville

29

2.07

Cole Juelfs, Valmeyer

32

1.88

Edwyn Brown, Althoff

15

1.88

Michael Chism, Valmeyer

31

1.82

Vaughn Larsen, Valmeyer

31

1.82

Jaquan Adams, Civic Memorial

29

1.81

Kyle Smith, Marissa

27

1.80

Burke Watts, O’Fallon

16

1.78

Trevor Davis, Gibault

28

1.75

Three Pointers Per Game

Avg

Oliver Stephen, Edwardsville

3.86

Marvin Bateman, Althoff

3.00

Kyle Smith, Marissa

2.87

Phillip Reinhardt, Valmeyer

2.35

Frederick Grohmann, Red Bud

2.23

Austin Francis, Dupo

2.22

Jack Marinko, Edwardsville

2.21

Tony Stoddard, Marissa

2.13

Javon Pickett, Belleville East

2.07

Ryan Brink, Nashville

2.00

Kyle Cox, Triad

2.00

Kelvin Swims, Dupo

2.00

Karson Huels, Gibault

1.94

Garrett Rueter, Gibault

1.94

Nate Brede, Wesclin

1.94

EnRico Sylvester, Belleville East

1.93

Jordan Goodwin, Althoff

1.89

Parker Weiss, Freeburg

1.88

Jalen Hodge, O’Fallon

1.88

Zach Golenor, Roxana

1.88

Blocked Shots

No.

Avg.

Jeremiah Tilmon, East St. Louis

67

3.94

EJ Liddell, Belleville West

39

3.00

Blake Weiss, Mascoutah

43

2.53

Thomas Bell, Cahokia

31

2.21

David Krumsieg, Lebanon

30

2.00

Dylan Hunt, Waterloo

30

2.00

Terrence Hargrove, East St. Louis

32

1.88

Collin Kessler, Gibault

30

1.88

Tyler Dancy, Belleville West

24

1.85

Owen Miller, Valmeyer

28

1.65

Nick Grote, Granite City

14

1.27

Richard Robninson, Cahokia

17

1.21

Noah Jones, Lebanon

18

1.20

Trevor Davis, Gibault

19

1.19

Cody McMillen, Roxana

19

1.19

Caleb Riechmann, Red Bud

13

1.08

Jaquan Adams, Civic Memorial

17

1.06

Zack Haas, Roxana

17

1.06

Michael Chism, Valmeyer

16

0.94

Geoffrey Withers, Civic Memorial

15

0.94

***

METRO-EAST GIRLS BASKETBALL LEADERS

Through 1/15/2017

Minimums: Games Played-8; Free Throw Attempts-45

Scoring Leaders

Pts.

Avg.

Addaya Moore, Granite City

198

22.0

Allie Troeckler, Civic Mem

390

21.7

Madison Wellen, Highland

350

19.4

Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff

398

19.0

Kendra Bass, Lebanon

324

18.0

Konnija Greer, Madison

192

17.5

Mackenzie Thurston, Jersey

293

17.2

Chamya Darough, Belle West

214

16.5

Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville

296

16.4

Marta Durk, O’Fallon

279

16.4

Kaylah Rainey, Belle East

323

16.2

Sami Kasting, ME Lutheran

142

15.8

Madison Hackstadt, Okawville

290

15.3

Ellen Schulte, ME Lutheran

131

14.6

Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville

257

14.3

Hannah Johnson, Triad

209

13.9

Kate Martin, Edwardsville

246

13.7

Alex LaPorta, Highland

240

13.3

Kaylee Eaton, Civic Memorial

234

13.0

B’Aunce Carter, Belle West

194

12.9

Rebounds

No.

Avg.

Alex LaPorta, Highland

240

13.3

Allie Troeckler, CM

179

9.9

Konnija Greer, Madison

104

9.5

Sydney Thurwalker, Belle West

177

9.3

Kathryn Finnerty, Waterloo

126

8.4

Sophie Richards , Red Bud

155

7.8

Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville

136

7.6

Addaya Moore, Granite City

68

7.6

Ashlyn Wightman, Gibault

128

7.5

Delphanae Griffin, Madison

83

7.5

Mariah Jones, Dupo

128

7.1

Madison Schoenfeld, Lebanon

127

7.1

Catherine Deterding, Gibault

120

7.1

Tamara Anderson, Madison

70

6.4

Ellen Schulte, ME Lutheran

58

6.4

Kali Michael, Carlyle

120

6.3

Maggie Reimer, Althoff

100

6.3

Donyai Garrett, Granite City

69

6.3

Anna Hall, Civic Memorial

106

5.9

B’Aunce Carter, Belle West

88

5.9

Assists

No.

Avg.

Kourtland Tyus, Civic Memorial

82

4.56

Maya Ware, Granite City

37

4.11

Ellie Brown, Highland

72

4.00

Tamara Anderson, Madison

44

4.00

Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville

69

3.83

Meyesha Jones, Cahokia

28

3.50

Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff

71

3.38

Konnija Greer, Madison

37

3.36

Emily Skorcz, Marissa

50

3.13

Kate Martin, Edwardsville

56

3.11

Delphanae Griffin, Madison

34

3.09

Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial

54

3.00

Madelyn Tepe, Okawville

53

2.94

Kaylah Rainey, Belleville East

56

2.80

Alex LaPorta, Highland

50

2.78

Sami Kasting, ME Lutheran

25

2.78

Tamia Anderson, Madison

30

2.73

Sophia Bonaldi, Columbia

50

2.63

Ellie Wessel, Wesclin

39

2.60

Alaira Tyus, Civic Memorial

46

2.56

Free Throw Percentage

Made-Att

Marta Durk, O’Fallon

60-69

Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff

92-113

Madison Wellen, Highland

66-84

Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial

94-123

Kierra Winkeler, Mater Dei

35-46

Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville

63-86

Mackenzie Thurston, Jerseyville

90-123

Maggie Reimer, Althoff

53-73

Kaitlyn Fischer, Collinsville

39-54

Taylor Augustine, Waterloo

60-85

Alex LaPorta, Highland

51-73

Sophia Bonaldi, Columbia

31-45

Abby Mirly, Freeburg

39-57

Stanowski, Nashville

31-46

Kendra Bass, Lebanon

62-93

Amaya Keeling, Mascoutah

33-50

Madison Hackstadt, Okawville

54-82

Catherine Deterding, Gibault

36-55

Sophie Richards , Red Bud

71-110

Addaya Moore, Granite City

51-80

Steals

No.

Avg.

Konnija Greer, Madison

71

6.45

Kaylah Rainey, Belle East

107

5.35

Tamara Anderson, Madison

55

5.00

Kendra Bass, Lebanon

88

4.89

Delphanae Griffin, Madison

52

4.73

Allie Troeckler, cm

71

3.94

Casey Berberich, Lebanon

54

3.38

Tamia Anderson, Madison

36

3.27

Danika White, New Athens

54

3.18

Blair Wittenbrink, Columbia

47

3.13

Meyesha Jones, Cahokia

25

3.13

Chamya Darough, Belle West

39

3.00

Kate Martin, Edwardsville

53

2.94

Emily Skorcz, Marissa

44

2.75

Krista Bass, Lebanon

49

2.72

Lexi Middendorf, Steeleville

29

2.64

Sophia Bonaldi, Columbia

50

2.63

Madison Schoenfeld, Lebanon

47

2.61

Madison Wellen, Highland

45

2.50

Sami Kasting, ME Lutheran

22

2.44

Three Pointers Per Game

Avg

Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff

2.95

Kaylee Eaton, Civic Memorial

2.56

Mackenzie Pim, Steeleville

2.45

Lily Oliver, Freeburg

2.44

Cami Meadows, Wesclin

2.40

Alaira Tyus, Civic Memorial

2.28

Bethany Muenstermann, Jerseyville

2.18

Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville

2.17

Brittney Nitz, Belleville East

2.15

Emily Reinneck, Lebanon

2.11

Heather Rood, Triad

2.00

Antionette Buehne, Collinsville

2.00

Sami Kasting, ME Lutheran

2.00

Madison Wellen, Highland

1.89

Hannah Johnson, Triad

1.80

Tamia Anderson, Madison

1.64

Ellie Wessel, Wesclin

1.60

Marta Durk, O’Fallon

1.59

Kenzie Kern, Marissa

1.47

Carly Campbell, Wood River

1.43

Blocked Shots

No.

Avg.

Addaya Moore, Granite City

40

4.44

Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial

56

3.11

Delphanae Griffin, Madison

29

2.64

Molly Diekemper, Carlyle

49

2.58

Katelyn Clark, Cahokia

23

2.56

Ellen Schulte, ME Lutheran

19

2.11

Madelyne Juenger, Columbia

42

2.10

Ashlyn Wightman, Gibault

33

1.94

B’Aunce Carter, Belleville West

23

1.53

Konnija Greer, Madison

16

1.45

Donyai Garrett, Granite City

15

1.36

Sydney Hood, Steeleville

15

1.36

Courtney Ragland, New Athens

22

1.29

Madison Schoenfeld, Lebanon

23

1.28

Criste’on Waters, Edwardsville

22

1.22

Sophie Richards , Red Bud

22

1.10

Destiny Johnson, Belleville East

21

1.05

Kathryn Finnerty, Waterloo

15

1.00

Allison Diekemper, Carlyle

17

0.89

Kate Martin, Edwardsville

16

0.89

***

