Chaminade’s 31-4 run too much for Columbia

Columbia kept it close for the first six minutes of the game, but the Eagles were eventually overwhelmed by the bigger Chaminade Red Devils.
Chaminade, ranked No. 2 in Missouri, fell behind early but rode a 31-4 first half run to a 78-37 win over Columbia at the Chick-fil-A Classic.
Freshman Luke Kasubke and junior Jericole Hellems led Chaminade with 14 points each. Keyyaun Batchman added 11, and freshman Dylan Branson scored 10.
Columbia was led by sophomore Jon Peterson and junior Jordan Holmes, who each had eight points.
Chaminade (14-1) will next play Friday at 7:30 p.m. Columbia goes to the consolation bracket Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Comments