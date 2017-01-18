Boys Basketball

January 18, 2017 5:18 PM

Edwardsville Tigers third in the state in new boys, girls rankings

By Norm Sanders

Despite not taking a loss on the court, the Okawville Rockets fell from first to second in the new Class 1A boys state basketball rankings released Wednesday by The Associated Press.

Okawville (15-2) had won its previous six games before Wednesday and is playing at its own Okawville Invitational this week. Quest Academy (20-1) took over the top spot in Class 1A.

Lebanon (19-0) remained No. 1 in the Class 1A girls state basketball rankings while the Edwardsville boys and girls basketball teams — which have one loss between them — each were ranked third in Class A.

Four metro-east teams cracked the Class 4A boys basketball state rankings this week led by No. 3 Edwardsville (13-1). Belleville West (10-4) was 12th, Althoff (11-4) was 13th and East St. Louis (11-6) was 14th.

All records are prior to Wednesday. Belleville West and Althoff meet in the semifinals of the Belleville East Chick-fil-A Classic on Friday.

Central (14-3) made its first Top 10 appearance as a Class 3A school, breaking into the boys basketball state rankings at No. 10.

Marquette (15-2) moved from ninth to eighth in the boys Class 2A rankings.

In the girls state rankings, Edwardsville (19-0) moved up from fourth to third in Class 4A. The Tigers pounded traditions Chicago power Whitney Young 68-48 Sunday at the MLK Classic in St. Louis.

Mississippi Valley Conference rivals Highland (16-3) and Civic Memorial (17-3) are fourth and fifth, respectively, in the new Class 3A girls state rankings.

Okawville (16-4) moved up to sixth in the Class 1A girls state poll.

Norm Sanders: 618-239-2454, @NormSanders

Illinois Boys Basketball AP State Rankings

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Simeon (12)

16-0

120

1

2. Evanston Township

14-2

97

2

3. Edwardsville

13-1

90

3

4. Bolingbrook

15-0

75

5

5. Curie

16-2

71

6

6. Joliet West

16-1

47

7

7. Kenwood

11-3

30

4

8. Whitney Young

11-4

27

8

9. Fremd

16-0

23

9

10. East Moline United

18-3

20

10

Others receiving 7 or more votes: Geneva 13. Belleville West 10. Althoff 10. East St. Louis 9. Willowbrook 9.

Class 3A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Morgan Park (9)

12-3

139

2

2. Springfield Lanphier (5)

13-1

130

1

3. Bloomington

15-3

108

3

4. North Lawndale

13-4

87

4

5. Fenwick

13-4

82

5

6. Benton (1)

15-1

78

6

7. Farragut

7-3

31

9

8. Centralia

9-4

25

10

9. Effingham

13-2

21

NR

10. Central

14-3

19

NR

Others receiving 7 or more votes: Springfield Southeast 18. Burlington Central 13. Morton 11. Mahomet-Seymour 7.

Class 2A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Quincy Notre Dame (9)

14-1

142

1

2. Chicago Uplift (2)

14-4

127

2

3. Teutopolis (1)

16-1

115

5

4. Orr (2)

11-1

106

4

5. Tremont (1)

16-1

98

3

(tie) Eldorado (1)

19-1

98

6

7. Pinckneyville

16-1

53

10

8. Marquette

15-2

47

9

9. Mt. Carmel

15-3

36

8

10. Hoopeston

14-1

17

NR

Others receiving 7 or more votes: Rockridge 14. St. Joseph-Ogden 9.

Class 1A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Quest Academy (7)

20-1

138

2

2. Okawville (6)

15-2

132

1

3. Effingham St. Anthony (1)

17-1

101

5

4. Colfax Ridgeview

17-1

98

4

5. East Dubuque (1)

19-1

97

3

6. DePue

19-0

84

6

7. Newark

14-3

64

7

8. Annawan

15-2

47

8

9. Hope Academy

17-3

30

10

10. Mendon Unity

13-4

10

NR

Others receiving 7 or more votes: Nokomis 7. St. Anne 7.

Illinois Girls Basketball AP State Rankings

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Montini (12)

21-0

120

1

2. Rock Island

22-1

96

2

3. Edwardsville

19-0

94

4

4. Homewood-Flossmoor

13-2

82

3

5. Benet

18-2

67

5

6. Rockford Boylan

19-1

48

6

7. Springfield

17-2

41

7

8. Hersey

18-2

33

8

9. Geneva

14-3

22

9

10. Oswego East

19-3

21

NR

Others receiving 7 or more votes: Bradley-Bourbonnais 12. Evanston Township 11.

Class 3A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Chicago Marshall (7)

18-0

132

2

2. Morton (4)

19-2

123

1

3. Mattoon (1)

21-0

92

4

4. Highland (2)

16-3

87

3

5. Civic Memorial

17-3

85

5

6. Richwoods

18-3

73

6

7. Rochester

14-3

56

8

8. Effingham

18-2

34

7

9. Normal University

16-3

32

NR

10. North Lawndale

14-3

13

10

Others receiving 7 or more votes: Litchfield 13. Peoria Central 8.

Class 2A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Byron (11)

19-2

127

1

2. Eureka (1)

19-2

105

2

3. Teutopolis

20-2

96

3

4. Sherrard

20-2

92

4

5. Camp Point Central

19-2

72

5

6. Kewanee

21-3

50

9

7. Hall

18-5

47

6

8. Sesser-Valier (1)

19-1

41

8

9. Hillsboro

18-4

35

7

10. Gilman Iroquois West

18-2

11

NR

Others receiving 7 or more votes: Auburn 11. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 9. St. Edward 8.

Class 1A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Lebanon (12)

19-0

135

1

2. Winchester (2)

20-0

123

3

3. Ashton-Franklin Center

18-2

97

2

4. Colfax Ridgeview

19-2

87

5

5. Mount Olive

19-2

81

6

6. Okawville

16-4

58

7

7. Danville Schlarman

13-5

40

8

8. Calhoun

13-4

34

4

9. Princeville

21-2

29

9

10. Heyworth

20-1

26

NR

Others receiving votes: Annawan 21. Galena 15.

