Edwardsville Tigers third in the state in new boys, girls rankings

Despite not taking a loss on the court, the Okawville Rockets fell from first to second in the new Class 1A boys state basketball rankings released Wednesday by The Associated Press.
Okawville (15-2) had won its previous six games before Wednesday and is playing at its own Okawville Invitational this week. Quest Academy (20-1) took over the top spot in Class 1A.
Lebanon (19-0) remained No. 1 in the Class 1A girls state basketball rankings while the Edwardsville boys and girls basketball teams — which have one loss between them — each were ranked third in Class A.
Four metro-east teams cracked the Class 4A boys basketball state rankings this week led by No. 3 Edwardsville (13-1). Belleville West (10-4) was 12th, Althoff (11-4) was 13th and East St. Louis (11-6) was 14th.
All records are prior to Wednesday. Belleville West and Althoff meet in the semifinals of the Belleville East Chick-fil-A Classic on Friday.
Central (14-3) made its first Top 10 appearance as a Class 3A school, breaking into the boys basketball state rankings at No. 10.
Marquette (15-2) moved from ninth to eighth in the boys Class 2A rankings.
In the girls state rankings, Edwardsville (19-0) moved up from fourth to third in Class 4A. The Tigers pounded traditions Chicago power Whitney Young 68-48 Sunday at the MLK Classic in St. Louis.
Mississippi Valley Conference rivals Highland (16-3) and Civic Memorial (17-3) are fourth and fifth, respectively, in the new Class 3A girls state rankings.
Okawville (16-4) moved up to sixth in the Class 1A girls state poll.
Illinois Boys Basketball AP State Rankings
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Simeon (12)
16-0
120
1
2. Evanston Township
14-2
97
2
3. Edwardsville
13-1
90
3
4. Bolingbrook
15-0
75
5
5. Curie
16-2
71
6
6. Joliet West
16-1
47
7
7. Kenwood
11-3
30
4
8. Whitney Young
11-4
27
8
9. Fremd
16-0
23
9
10. East Moline United
18-3
20
10
Others receiving 7 or more votes: Geneva 13. Belleville West 10. Althoff 10. East St. Louis 9. Willowbrook 9.
Class 3A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Morgan Park (9)
12-3
139
2
2. Springfield Lanphier (5)
13-1
130
1
3. Bloomington
15-3
108
3
4. North Lawndale
13-4
87
4
5. Fenwick
13-4
82
5
6. Benton (1)
15-1
78
6
7. Farragut
7-3
31
9
8. Centralia
9-4
25
10
9. Effingham
13-2
21
NR
10. Central
14-3
19
NR
Others receiving 7 or more votes: Springfield Southeast 18. Burlington Central 13. Morton 11. Mahomet-Seymour 7.
Class 2A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Quincy Notre Dame (9)
14-1
142
1
2. Chicago Uplift (2)
14-4
127
2
3. Teutopolis (1)
16-1
115
5
4. Orr (2)
11-1
106
4
5. Tremont (1)
16-1
98
3
(tie) Eldorado (1)
19-1
98
6
7. Pinckneyville
16-1
53
10
8. Marquette
15-2
47
9
9. Mt. Carmel
15-3
36
8
10. Hoopeston
14-1
17
NR
Others receiving 7 or more votes: Rockridge 14. St. Joseph-Ogden 9.
Class 1A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Quest Academy (7)
20-1
138
2
2. Okawville (6)
15-2
132
1
3. Effingham St. Anthony (1)
17-1
101
5
4. Colfax Ridgeview
17-1
98
4
5. East Dubuque (1)
19-1
97
3
6. DePue
19-0
84
6
7. Newark
14-3
64
7
8. Annawan
15-2
47
8
9. Hope Academy
17-3
30
10
10. Mendon Unity
13-4
10
NR
Others receiving 7 or more votes: Nokomis 7. St. Anne 7.
Illinois Girls Basketball AP State Rankings
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Montini (12)
21-0
120
1
2. Rock Island
22-1
96
2
3. Edwardsville
19-0
94
4
4. Homewood-Flossmoor
13-2
82
3
5. Benet
18-2
67
5
6. Rockford Boylan
19-1
48
6
7. Springfield
17-2
41
7
8. Hersey
18-2
33
8
9. Geneva
14-3
22
9
10. Oswego East
19-3
21
NR
Others receiving 7 or more votes: Bradley-Bourbonnais 12. Evanston Township 11.
Class 3A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Chicago Marshall (7)
18-0
132
2
2. Morton (4)
19-2
123
1
3. Mattoon (1)
21-0
92
4
4. Highland (2)
16-3
87
3
5. Civic Memorial
17-3
85
5
6. Richwoods
18-3
73
6
7. Rochester
14-3
56
8
8. Effingham
18-2
34
7
9. Normal University
16-3
32
NR
10. North Lawndale
14-3
13
10
Others receiving 7 or more votes: Litchfield 13. Peoria Central 8.
Class 2A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Byron (11)
19-2
127
1
2. Eureka (1)
19-2
105
2
3. Teutopolis
20-2
96
3
4. Sherrard
20-2
92
4
5. Camp Point Central
19-2
72
5
6. Kewanee
21-3
50
9
7. Hall
18-5
47
6
8. Sesser-Valier (1)
19-1
41
8
9. Hillsboro
18-4
35
7
10. Gilman Iroquois West
18-2
11
NR
Others receiving 7 or more votes: Auburn 11. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 9. St. Edward 8.
Class 1A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Lebanon (12)
19-0
135
1
2. Winchester (2)
20-0
123
3
3. Ashton-Franklin Center
18-2
97
2
4. Colfax Ridgeview
19-2
87
5
5. Mount Olive
19-2
81
6
6. Okawville
16-4
58
7
7. Danville Schlarman
13-5
40
8
8. Calhoun
13-4
34
4
9. Princeville
21-2
29
9
10. Heyworth
20-1
26
NR
Others receiving votes: Annawan 21. Galena 15.
