Crusaders beat West in all-Belleville battle

BELLEVILLE Marvin Bateman scored 21 points, mostly from beyond the 3-point arc, to lead a fourth quarter surge that lifted the Althoff Crusaders over Belleville West, 75-64, in the semifinals of the Chick-fil-A Classic at Belleville East Friday.
Saint Louis University commit Jordan Goodwin scored a game-high 29 for Althoff (12-4). E.J. Liddell led the Maroons with 25. Sophomore Keith Randolph scored 19 in place of senior Tyler Dancy, who injured his ankle in Tuesday’s quarterfinal game.
The Crusaders will face the winner of the second semifinal between Belleville East and Chaminade.
