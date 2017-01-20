Teutopolis win sets up Nashville tourney title clash with Central

Teutopolis moved into the championship game of the Nashville Invitational Tournament on Friday with a 71-39 victory over the Nashville Hornets.
Teutopolis, ranked third in the state in Class 2A, will face Class 3A 10th-ranked Central, the defending tournament champion, at 8 p.m. Saturday for the title in a rematch of a game played Dec. 2. That game was the only time in the last 14 games that Central lost.
The teams battled three times last season, with Central knocking Teutopolis out of the playoffs with a dominant 67-52 victory at the Class 2A Carbondale Super-Sectional. Central also beat the Wooden Shoes 52-43 during the regular season after losing the first meeting 42-38.
“Central’s one of those programs that (Hall of Fame coach) Stan (Eagleson) built up over time and it became a really great program,” Hanson said. “Now Jeremy (Shubert) has just done a fantastic job with it and continued that. They’ve got a great program. We were fortunate to beat them earlier in the year, but they’re playing much better right now.”
Teutopolis led 37-24 at halftime and never looked back.
“Turnovers and missed free throws,” said Nashville coach Brad Weathers, whose team fell to 0-3 at the tourney. “You’ve got to credit their defense; they’re awfully good. They’re long, they’re deep, they keep coming at you and they’re very aggressive, very physical. That and 4 for 15 at the line pretty much sums up the game.”
Key sequence
The Wooden Shoes (18-1) trailed 8-2 early, then reeled off 17 straight points before the Hornets scored to take control of the game.
“I was getting a little nervous there for a second when it was 8-2, thinking are we going to get any stops? Are we going to make any baskets?” Teutopolis coach Jason Hanson said. “Fortunately we did.”
Key performers
The Wooden Shoes, now 3-0 at the tourney after going 1-3 last season, got 20 points from Mitch Hardiek, 12 from Brent Bueker and 11 from Brock Bueker. Their defense also forced 22 Nashville turnovers, which led to 28 points.
“Our kids have really bought into it and really get after it,” Hanson said. “We really put a lot of pressure on at times. We always play hard, but when we play smart it’s really fun to coach these guys and watch them play.”
The Hornets (12-8) got 12 points from Ryan Brink, including a shot from half court just before halftime, and 10 points from Brogan Kemp.
Nashville Athletic Director and former girls basketball Wayne Harre was honored for his upcoming induction into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Mater Dei 54, Mascoutah 36
Mater Dei (10-6) collected its first win at the tournament after two losses, getting 12 points each from Nolan Robben and Noah Gerdes in a victory over the Mascoutah Indians.
Mascoutah led 20-18 at halftime, but Mater Dei outscored the Indians 21-9 in the third quarter to take command. Mascoutah’s top scorer was Blake Weiss with 12 points.
