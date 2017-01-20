Belleville East takes No. 2 Chaminade to overtime

Belleville East and Chaminade lit up the scoreboard with a combined 186 points, but the outcome came down to free throws.
Chaminade, the No. 2 team in Missouri, missed just one of 10 shots from the free-throw line in the four-minute overtime period to knock off the host Lancers 96-90 in a semifinal game of the Chick-fil-A Classic on Friday.
The Red Devils (15-1) will face Althoff (12-4) for the tournament championship Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
Belleville East (10-7), which knocked off No. 3 St. Mary’s in the quarterfinal, will play Belleville West for third place at 7 p.m.
“We had 50 at the half and 90 in the game,” said East coach Abel Schrader. “We scored enough points to win the game. That is a very, very good team, they were bigger than us at every position, and we competed to the end with a chance to win. It just didn’t happen...”
The Lancers shot 42 for 76 on the night (55 percent), but landed just three of 16 3-point attempts. And they were just 8 for 15 from the free-throw line in fourth quarter and overtime period.
Schrader said Chaminade’s comparative depth left the Red Devils poised for a late run, even after trailing the Lancers by 13 early in the third quarter.
“They also were playing like 10 guys,” he said. “Again, our guys played hard, but eventually it does wear on you.”
The game tied a tournament record for most point scored in a single game. DeSmet defeated Althoff 99-87 in the 1980 tournament.
KEY MOMENTS
Belleville East opened a nine-point lead after the first quarter and led 50-43 at halftime.
Chaminade chipped away at the lead behind juniors Jericole Hellems and Karrington Davis, who finished the game with 33 and 24 points, respectively.
The Red Devils captured their first lead, 69-68, with a 3-pointer from Davis with 5:37 left in the game.
The Lancers had the ball with 37 seconds left in regulation and the game tied at 80, but the best shot senior Javon Pickett could get off was a half-court attempt in double coverage.
“We didn’t really set a screen. They were playing front to keep us away from the basket, and we had a tough time getting it in bounds,” Schrader said. “They came and ran at Javon, and we didn’t get a good shot off.”
East scored just three times from the field in overtime, including a 3-pointer by E.J. Aldridge, but Chaminade clinched the win from the free-throw line, hitting 9 of 10 in overtime. East hit just 3 of 6.
KEY PERFORMERS
In addition to the big games from Davis and Hellems, Chaminade got 17 from Jadis White, 12 from Colin Stoze and 10 from Marin Vrucinic.
Pickett led the Lancers with 25, Rico Sylvester scored 19 and Jordan Yates scored 13.
