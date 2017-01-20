East St. Louis knocks off O’Fallon on the road

East St. Louis’ Zachery Forest drained a wide-open 3-pointer from the right corner to help the Flyers defeat conference rival O’Fallon 70-58 at the Panther Dome on Friday.
Playing short-handed — Illinois-bound center Jeremiah Tilmon was out with a stomach virus, and starting guard Reyondous Estes was making his official visit to the University of Minnesota, where the starting quarterback of the 2016 Class 6A state football champions committed earlier this week — the Flyers came out of the gate with purpose, streaking to a 20-5 lead after a quarter.
But the Panthers refused to fade, and after Burke Watts put up all of their points — capped by a one-handed baseline dunk — in an 8-1 run in the fourth quarter, they were within 63-57 with 2:56 left to play.
That’s when Forest, who didn’t learn until just before game time that he was starting, drained his big 3.
It was part of an impressive night for the junior, who finished with a game-high 23 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the field. Forest also was 5 of 8 from the free-throw line.
“Coach had been telling me all along. ‘You’re a shooter; master it,’ and that’s what I’ve tried to do, working hard and even on our days off,” said Forest, who scored 11 of his career-high point total in the fourth quarter. “Tonight, when I got my chances, I was not afraid to take them. Fortunately I was able to get them to go down.”
O’Fallon (12-6, 3-4 SWC) would come no closer after what was Forest’s third 3-pointer of the night.
Second-year Flyers coach Philip Gilbert was not surprised to see Forest step up when the Flyers (12-6, 6-1) needed him.
“I don’t tell them (who is starting) until right before game time because I want them anxious and ready to play, and I don’t want them to get complacent,” said Gilbert, whose team was playing for the first time since a 76-36 win over Alton on Jan. 10.
Trailing 38-21 at halftime, O’Fallon used a 10-0 run to start the second half to make it a game.
But the Panthers were never able to get closer than the six points they trailed by when Forest drained his dagger.
“After that start, we had to fight the entire rest of the game to get back to where we wanted to be,” said first-year Panthers coach Brian Muniz said. “We just never could get it to where we could avoid fouling their good shooters. If we could have gotten it to four or five (points), we might have been able to do that.”
Hargrove finished with 22 points for the Flyers to go with a game-high 13 rebounds. Kerion Chair had 13 points. Jalen Hodge paced O’Fallon with 20 points, while Deion Norfleet had 15. Watts had 10 points to go with seven rebounds.
