Double-double fuels Gibault’s upset win over Okawville

The Gibault Hawks finally got their signature win Saturday night, stunning the No. 2 Okawville Rockets 48-42 in the championship game of the Okawville Invitational.
“It’s not like we have not played well this season, but we just have not had that game that we could hang our hat on, where we beat what you might call a quality team,” said veteran Hawks coach Dennis Rueter. “I think you can say we did that tonight.”
Gibault (14-6) seized control early and never looked back, sprinting out to a 15-4 advantage after a quarter and never trailing outside of the opening minutes.
Okawville (17-3) did finally slice the deficit under double digits with just under five minutes remaining, and a 3-pointer from Payten Harre drew the Rockets within 44-42 with 1:15 remaining.
But those would be the final points for Rockets, as once again Gibault stepped up at the defensive end, preventing them from scoring on their final three possessions while draining four of seven free throws on the other end.
“The game was decided in the first quarter,” said Okawville coach Jon Kraus, whose team had a seven-game win streak snapped. “It took everything we had to get back into the game. When we finally got it close with a couple of minutes to go, we were out of gas.”
Although he failed to score in the first half, Hawks senior forward Trevor Davis helped keep the Rockets at bay after the break, when he scored all 16 of his points and grabbed most of his game-high 10 rebounds.
Those points were particularly important as fellow Hawk big man, 6-foot-5 Collin Kessler, had picked up his fourth foul midway through the third quarter – after having scored 12 points — and did not score the rest of the way.
“The guys in the first half were carrying the load. They were amazing, so I was not going to step in and disrupt that,” said the 6-5 Davis, “I just waited for the game to come to me.
“I just did what I am supposed to do. It was a full team win.”
Key sequence
Gibault came blazing out of the gate, scoring on six of its first eight possessions to build a 13-2 advantage.
Kessler and Ryan Gool had two baskets apiece, while Karson Huels drained a 3.
Gibault limited Okwaville senior standout Noah Frederking to 15 points, below his 20.3 points per game average.
The Evansville University-bound Frederking missed his first six shots of the game and wound up making just five of his 17 attempts before fouling out.
“It takes full team effort to slow down a player like him,” said Rueter of his team’s effort against the All-Stater.
DuQuoin 56, Wesclin 54
DuQuion’s Braden Heape scored the final two of his game-high 30 points just as time expired to give the Indians a win over the Warriors.
The contest was tied at 42 entering the final quarter. Heape scored seven of DuQuion’s 15 points in the fourth period.
Brandon Courtney topped Wesclin with 16 points. Mark Stephens and Nate Brede added 14 and 12 points, respectively, for the Warriors. Caleb Vogel scored 15 points for DuQuoin.
All-tournament team
Davis was the only Gibault player to make the seven-member all-tournament squad. He was joined by Okawville’s Frederking and Shane Ganz, DuQuoin’s Heape and Vogel, Madison’s Kendall Kennedy and Wesclin’s Brede.
