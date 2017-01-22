Jordan Goodwin is just nine points away from history

Althoff senior Jordan Goodwin needs just nine points Tuesday night against visiting Mount Vernon to become the Crusaders’ career scoring leader in boys basketball.
Goodwin has 2,298 points. The Althoff record is belongs to Kevin Lisch with 2,306 points. Lisch played at Saint Louis University; Goodwin has signed to play for the Billikens.
“It really doesn’t mean much to me right now,” Goodwin said of the record. “My goal is to lead my team to a state championship and go win it. It’s a huge accomplishment for me, but that’s not my main goal that I’m looking for right now.”
The 6-foot-4 Goodwin put himself in position to break the record in the Chick-fil-A Classic at Belleville East, where he scored 100 points in three games.
Goodwin had 42 points and 18 rebounds in the championship game Saturday, but the Crusaders (12-5) lost 97-94 to Chaminade as Red Devils junior Jericole Hellems scored a single-game record 47 points.
Chaminade (16-1) is the defending Class 5 state champion in Missouri and is the No. 1-ranked large school in the state.
Goodwin had two chances to tie Chaminade in the closing seconds, but in each instance, his off-balanced 3-pointer against tight defense was off the mark.
“They felt good out going out of my hand, but they went the other way,” Goodwin said. “I thought the first one was the one that was going to drop.”
Althoff fell behind 21-8 less than five minutes into the game as Chaminade made five 3-pointers, three by Hellems. The Crusaders rallied and took a 22-21 lead early in the second quarter, but the Red Devils held a 50-42 lead at halftime.
The Crusaders took their final lead at 66-65 on a basket by senior Dante Ray with 1:31 to play in the third quarter. Chaminade led for the final nine-plus minutes.
“It was a fun environment. It got hot in here,” Goodwin said of playing before a capacity crowd. “I think we played well, but we fell short. There’s a lot of things we can get better at – guarding, executing our offense. I think the real reason (we lost) is we came out too slow. We fought back, but I think that hurt us a lot.”
Raising Hellems
The 6-7 Hellems wasn’t carried away by his scoring record, which previously belonged to Alton’s Mike Jeffries, who scored 46 points against Belleville West in 1969.
“It was just fun,” Hellems said. “Once again, (it was) my teammates giving me the ball, screening for me and all that.
“To be honest with you, I could care less about records. I just want me and my teammates to get another state championship. People don’t really believe in us. Even after this, they still won’t believe in us. I want to get that opportunity to prove to people we are the best, even without Jayson (Tatum) and Tyler (Cook) and all them. We can still do business.”
Hellems’ stock continues to rise as his game develops. In the title game, he had seven 3-pointers on eight attempts, made 15 of 21 shots from the field and 10 of 12 free throws.
Hellems set the record by making two free throws with 1:20 to play, giving Chaminade a 95-92 lead. Hellems was battling cramps in his lower leg when he stepped to the line.
“It was bad,” he said. “The last two games, I’ve been cramping up real bad. My mom just tells me to keep eating. I guess I was just tired.”
Hellems said he recently received a scholarship offer from Tulsa. He also has offers from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Illinois State and IUPUI.
Chaminade coach Frank Bennett II said Hellems’ demeanor is one of his best attributes.
“Between the lines, he’s very confident – as he should be,” Bennett said. “The good thing about his performance is he was really being patient. He didn’t shoot very many bad shots. He was attacking at the right moments. He was playing through fatigue because I think we took him out only once. We needed him because Althoff is a load.”
All-tournament
Hellems, who had 94 points in three games, headed the all-tournament team as the MVP.
Joining Hellems on the team were Chaminade’s Karrington Davis, Althoff’s Goodwin, Belleville East’s Javon Pickett and Rico Sylvester, Belleville West’s EJ Liddell, Columbia’s Jordan Holmes and Alton’s Kevin Caldwell.
The host Lancers topped West 80-74 to capture third place as Pickett scored 30 points. West, which was led by Liddell’s 33 points, led 16-2 in the first quarter.
West will play at East in a Southwestern Conference game at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. It will be the third meeting between the teams this season. The Lancers also defeated West 58-57 in a game played Dec. 13 at West.
David Wilhelm: 618-239-2665, @DavidMWilhelm
