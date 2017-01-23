High school boys basketball standings and stats

Boys Basketball
Standings
Independents
School
All
Okawville
17-3
Gibault
14-6
Mater Dei
10-7
Madison
10-12
Lovejoy
3-13
Bunker Hill
11-9
ME Lutheran
9-11
Kaskaskia
School
Lge
All
Steeleville
4-0
11-7
Marissa
4-1
9-8
Valmeyer
3-1
9-10
Dupo
2-5
4-13
Lebanon
1-4
7-12
New Athens
1-4
5-13
Mississippi
School
Lge
All
Central
4-0
16-3
Wesclin
3-2
11-9
Columbia
3-2
10-9
Freeburg
2-2
13-7
Carlyle
2-3
12-9
Red Bud
0-5
5-12
Mississippi Valley
School
Lge
All
Triad
3-1
13-6
Waterloo
2-1
7-12
Civic Mem.
2-2
13-7
Highland
2-2
4-15
Mascoutah
1-2
9-12
Jerseyville
1-3
6-14
South Central West
School
Lge
All
A. Marquette
4-0
19-2
Southwestern
4-0
12-7
Roxana
2-2
9-12
Wood River
0-0
4-14
Carlinville
0-2
3-15
South Seven
School
Lge
All
Althoff
4-0
12-5
Cahokia
2-1
11-7
Carbondale
3-2
11-5
Centralia
2-2
12-5
Marion
0-3
8-5
Mt Vernon
0-3
3-13
Southwestern
School
Lge
All
E. St. Louis
6-1
12-6
Edwardsville
5-1
16-1
Bellvl. West
4-2
10-6
Alton
4-3
9-7
O’Fallon
3-4
12-6
Bellvl. East
2-4
11-7
Collinsville
1-5
7-12
Granite City
0-5
0-13
***
METRO EAST BASKETBALL LEADERS
Through 1/22/2017
Minimums: Games Played-12; Free Throw Attempts-60
Scoring Leaders
Avg.
Javon Pickett, Belleville East
25.6
Kyle Smith, Marissa
24.1
Mark Smith, Edwardsville
22.4
Jordan Holmes, Columbia
21.5
Noah Frederking, Okawville
20.3
Cameron Wallace, Lovejoy
19.6
EJ Liddell, Belleville West
18.6
Trevor Davis, Gibault
18.3
Michael Chism, Valmeyer
17.9
Thomas Bell, Cahokia
17.6
Zach Golenor, Roxana
16.4
Jeremiah Tilmon, East St. Louis
15.8
Noah Moss, Triad
15.7
Brogam Kemp, Nashville
14.9
Ronnie Midgett, Collinsville
14.3
Hunter Ottensmeier, Wesclin
13.9
Jake Roustio, Wood River
13.8
Oliver Stephen, Edwardsville
13.8
Jaxon Heintz, New Athens
13.7
David Krumsieg, Lebanon
13.6
Rebounds
Avg.
Jeremiah Tilmon, East St. Louis
11.5
Terrence Hargrove, East St. Louis
10.4
Michael Chism, Valmeyer
10.1
Jamie Roustio, Wood River
9.7
Trevor Davis, Gibault
9.5
Connor Toennies, Carlyle
9.2
Tyler Dancy, Belleville West
8.3
Jordan Holmes, Columbia
8.2
Thomas Bell, Cahokia
8.1
Mark Smith, Edwardsville
7.9
Logan Schieppe, Lebanon
7.7
Reid Frederking, Steeleville
7.7
David Krumsieg, Lebanon
7.6
Noah Jones, Lebanon
7.6
EJ Liddell, Belleville West
7.0
Jon Peterson, Columbia
6.9
Collin Kessler, Gibault
6.8
Owen Miller, Valmeyer
6.6
Beau Barbour, Triad
6.6
Mason Toennies, Mater Dei
6.6
Assists
Avg.
Mark Smith, Edwardsville
8.53
Arthur Carter, East St. Louis
6.06
Griffin Lenhardt, Waterloo
4.83
Jake Roustio, Wood River
4.59
Vaughn Larsen, Valmeyer
4.32
Reyondous Estes, East St. Louis
4.23
Ryan Gool, Gibault
4.05
Garrett Rueter, Gibault
4.00
Justin Englar, Wood River
3.79
Karson Huels, Gibault
3.60
Phillip Reinhardt, Valmeyer
3.58
Kerion Chairs, East St. Louis
3.56
Zach Golenor, Roxana
3.52
Owen Gross, Steeleville
3.35
Noah Moss, Triad
3.32
Caden Clark, Civic Memorial
3.25
Logan Schieppe, Lebanon
3.22
Trevor Davis, Gibault
3.20
Cameron Wallace, Lovejoy
3.07
Owen Miller, Valmeyer
3.00
Free Throw Percentage
Pct.
Mark Smith, Edwardsville
86.0
Owen Gross, Steeleville
83.1
Noah Moss, Triad
80.8
EJ Liddell, Belleville West
80.4
Blake Weiss, Mascoutah
80.4
Kyle Smith, Marissa
79.7
Noah Frederking, Okawville
79.2
Shane Ganz, Okawville
79.0
Zach Golenor, Roxana
78.0
Logan Schieppe, Lebanon
74.3
Trevor Davis, Gibault
74.0
Owen Miller, Valmeyer
70.7
Thomas Bell, Cahokia
69.9
Jordan Holmes, Columbia
69.7
Tyler Siever, Carlyle
68.3
Kolby Schulte, Breese Central
67.8
Tyler Dancy, Belleville West
67.2
Javon Pickett, Belleville East
67.0
Greg Long, Columbia
66.7
Griffin Ziebold, Red Bud
65.8
Steals
Avg.
Jake Roustio, Wood River
3.41
Ben Huels, Waterloo
2.53
Jordan Holmes, Columbia
2.53
Javon Pickett, Belleville East
2.50
Cameron Wallace, Lovejoy
2.36
Malachi Smith, Belleville East
2.18
Reyondous Estes, East St. Louis
2.15
Jaquan Adams, Civic Memorial
2.00
David Lane, Civic Memorial
2.00
Jake Ridenhour, Jerseyville
2.00
Greg Long, Columbia
1.89
Thomas Bell, Cahokia
1.88
Vaughn Larsen, Valmeyer
1.84
Kyle Smith, Marissa
1.82
Mark Smith, Edwardsville
1.82
Cole Juelfs, Valmeyer
1.79
Michael Chism, Valmeyer
1.72
Khari Jackson, Lovejoy
1.64
Tyler Siever, Carlyle
1.61
Trevor Davis, Gibault
1.60
Three Pointers Per Game
Avg
Oliver Stephen, Edwardsville
3.71
Kyle Smith, Marissa
2.76
Phillip Reinhardt, Valmeyer
2.42
Tony Stoddard, Marissa
2.24
Nate Brede, Wesclin
2.10
Jack Marinko, Edwardsville
2.06
Javon Pickett, Belleville East
2.06
Jalen Hodge, O’Fallon
1.94
EnRico Sylvester, Belleville East
1.94
Frederick Grohmann, Red Bud
1.94
Zach Golenor, Roxana
1.90
Garrett Rueter, Gibault
1.90
Ryan Brink, Nashville
1.88
Parker Weiss, Freeburg
1.85
Ronnie Midgett, Collinsville
1.83
Karson Huels, Gibault
1.75
Kyle Cox, Triad
1.74
Jordan Holmes, Columbia
1.73
Kenrique Brown, Collinsville
1.65
Dusty Sutton, Steeleville
1.65
Blocked Shots
Avg.
Jeremiah Tilmon, East St. Louis
3.94
EJ Liddell, Belleville West
2.63
Thomas Bell, Cahokia
2.47
Blake Weiss, Mascoutah
2.29
Terrence Hargrove, East St. Louis
2.00
Tyler Dancy, Belleville West
1.93
David Krumsieg, Lebanon
1.89
Owen Miller, Valmeyer
1.79
Dylan Hunt, Waterloo
1.78
Collin Kessler, Gibault
1.70
Trevor Davis, Gibault
1.25
Richard Robinson, Cahokia
1.24
Noah Jones, Lebanon
1.05
Geoffrey Withers, Civic Memorial
1.00
Cody McMillen, Roxana
0.95
Jake Roustio, Wood River
0.94
Caleb Riechmann, Red Bud
0.94
Jaquan Adams, Civic Memorial
0.90
Michael Chism, Valmeyer
0.89
Jordan Yates, Belleville East
0.88
***
Comments