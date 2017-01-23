Boys Basketball

January 23, 2017 2:14 PM

High school boys basketball standings and stats

News-Democrat

Boys Basketball

Standings

Independents

School

All

Okawville

17-3

Gibault

14-6

Mater Dei

10-7

Madison

10-12

Lovejoy

3-13

Bunker Hill

11-9

ME Lutheran

9-11

Kaskaskia

School

Lge

All

Steeleville

4-0

11-7

Marissa

4-1

9-8

Valmeyer

3-1

9-10

Dupo

2-5

4-13

Lebanon

1-4

7-12

New Athens

1-4

5-13

Mississippi

School

Lge

All

Central

4-0

16-3

Wesclin

3-2

11-9

Columbia

3-2

10-9

Freeburg

2-2

13-7

Carlyle

2-3

12-9

Red Bud

0-5

5-12

Mississippi Valley

School

Lge

All

Triad

3-1

13-6

Waterloo

2-1

7-12

Civic Mem.

2-2

13-7

Highland

2-2

4-15

Mascoutah

1-2

9-12

Jerseyville

1-3

6-14

South Central West

School

Lge

All

A. Marquette

4-0

19-2

Southwestern

4-0

12-7

Roxana

2-2

9-12

Wood River

0-0

4-14

Carlinville

0-2

3-15

South Seven

School

Lge

All

Althoff

4-0

12-5

Cahokia

2-1

11-7

Carbondale

3-2

11-5

Centralia

2-2

12-5

Marion

0-3

8-5

Mt Vernon

0-3

3-13

Southwestern

School

Lge

All

E. St. Louis

6-1

12-6

Edwardsville

5-1

16-1

Bellvl. West

4-2

10-6

Alton

4-3

9-7

O’Fallon

3-4

12-6

Bellvl. East

2-4

11-7

Collinsville

1-5

7-12

Granite City

0-5

0-13

***

METRO EAST BASKETBALL LEADERS

Through 1/22/2017

Minimums: Games Played-12; Free Throw Attempts-60

Scoring Leaders

Avg.

Javon Pickett, Belleville East

25.6

Kyle Smith, Marissa

24.1

Mark Smith, Edwardsville

22.4

Jordan Holmes, Columbia

21.5

Noah Frederking, Okawville

20.3

Cameron Wallace, Lovejoy

19.6

EJ Liddell, Belleville West

18.6

Trevor Davis, Gibault

18.3

Michael Chism, Valmeyer

17.9

Thomas Bell, Cahokia

17.6

Zach Golenor, Roxana

16.4

Jeremiah Tilmon, East St. Louis

15.8

Noah Moss, Triad

15.7

Brogam Kemp, Nashville

14.9

Ronnie Midgett, Collinsville

14.3

Hunter Ottensmeier, Wesclin

13.9

Jake Roustio, Wood River

13.8

Oliver Stephen, Edwardsville

13.8

Jaxon Heintz, New Athens

13.7

David Krumsieg, Lebanon

13.6

Rebounds

Avg.

Jeremiah Tilmon, East St. Louis

11.5

Terrence Hargrove, East St. Louis

10.4

Michael Chism, Valmeyer

10.1

Jamie Roustio, Wood River

9.7

Trevor Davis, Gibault

9.5

Connor Toennies, Carlyle

9.2

Tyler Dancy, Belleville West

8.3

Jordan Holmes, Columbia

8.2

Thomas Bell, Cahokia

8.1

Mark Smith, Edwardsville

7.9

Logan Schieppe, Lebanon

7.7

Reid Frederking, Steeleville

7.7

David Krumsieg, Lebanon

7.6

Noah Jones, Lebanon

7.6

EJ Liddell, Belleville West

7.0

Jon Peterson, Columbia

6.9

Collin Kessler, Gibault

6.8

Owen Miller, Valmeyer

6.6

Beau Barbour, Triad

6.6

Mason Toennies, Mater Dei

6.6

Assists

Avg.

Mark Smith, Edwardsville

8.53

Arthur Carter, East St. Louis

6.06

Griffin Lenhardt, Waterloo

4.83

Jake Roustio, Wood River

4.59

Vaughn Larsen, Valmeyer

4.32

Reyondous Estes, East St. Louis

4.23

Ryan Gool, Gibault

4.05

Garrett Rueter, Gibault

4.00

Justin Englar, Wood River

3.79

Karson Huels, Gibault

3.60

Phillip Reinhardt, Valmeyer

3.58

Kerion Chairs, East St. Louis

3.56

Zach Golenor, Roxana

3.52

Owen Gross, Steeleville

3.35

Noah Moss, Triad

3.32

Caden Clark, Civic Memorial

3.25

Logan Schieppe, Lebanon

3.22

Trevor Davis, Gibault

3.20

Cameron Wallace, Lovejoy

3.07

Owen Miller, Valmeyer

3.00

Free Throw Percentage

Pct.

Mark Smith, Edwardsville

86.0

Owen Gross, Steeleville

83.1

Noah Moss, Triad

80.8

EJ Liddell, Belleville West

80.4

Blake Weiss, Mascoutah

80.4

Kyle Smith, Marissa

79.7

Noah Frederking, Okawville

79.2

Shane Ganz, Okawville

79.0

Zach Golenor, Roxana

78.0

Logan Schieppe, Lebanon

74.3

Trevor Davis, Gibault

74.0

Owen Miller, Valmeyer

70.7

Thomas Bell, Cahokia

69.9

Jordan Holmes, Columbia

69.7

Tyler Siever, Carlyle

68.3

Kolby Schulte, Breese Central

67.8

Tyler Dancy, Belleville West

67.2

Javon Pickett, Belleville East

67.0

Greg Long, Columbia

66.7

Griffin Ziebold, Red Bud

65.8

Steals

Avg.

Jake Roustio, Wood River

3.41

Ben Huels, Waterloo

2.53

Jordan Holmes, Columbia

2.53

Javon Pickett, Belleville East

2.50

Cameron Wallace, Lovejoy

2.36

Malachi Smith, Belleville East

2.18

Reyondous Estes, East St. Louis

2.15

Jaquan Adams, Civic Memorial

2.00

David Lane, Civic Memorial

2.00

Jake Ridenhour, Jerseyville

2.00

Greg Long, Columbia

1.89

Thomas Bell, Cahokia

1.88

Vaughn Larsen, Valmeyer

1.84

Kyle Smith, Marissa

1.82

Mark Smith, Edwardsville

1.82

Cole Juelfs, Valmeyer

1.79

Michael Chism, Valmeyer

1.72

Khari Jackson, Lovejoy

1.64

Tyler Siever, Carlyle

1.61

Trevor Davis, Gibault

1.60

Three Pointers Per Game

Avg

Oliver Stephen, Edwardsville

3.71

Kyle Smith, Marissa

2.76

Phillip Reinhardt, Valmeyer

2.42

Tony Stoddard, Marissa

2.24

Nate Brede, Wesclin

2.10

Jack Marinko, Edwardsville

2.06

Javon Pickett, Belleville East

2.06

Jalen Hodge, O’Fallon

1.94

EnRico Sylvester, Belleville East

1.94

Frederick Grohmann, Red Bud

1.94

Zach Golenor, Roxana

1.90

Garrett Rueter, Gibault

1.90

Ryan Brink, Nashville

1.88

Parker Weiss, Freeburg

1.85

Ronnie Midgett, Collinsville

1.83

Karson Huels, Gibault

1.75

Kyle Cox, Triad

1.74

Jordan Holmes, Columbia

1.73

Kenrique Brown, Collinsville

1.65

Dusty Sutton, Steeleville

1.65

Blocked Shots

Avg.

Jeremiah Tilmon, East St. Louis

3.94

EJ Liddell, Belleville West

2.63

Thomas Bell, Cahokia

2.47

Blake Weiss, Mascoutah

2.29

Terrence Hargrove, East St. Louis

2.00

Tyler Dancy, Belleville West

1.93

David Krumsieg, Lebanon

1.89

Owen Miller, Valmeyer

1.79

Dylan Hunt, Waterloo

1.78

Collin Kessler, Gibault

1.70

Trevor Davis, Gibault

1.25

Richard Robinson, Cahokia

1.24

Noah Jones, Lebanon

1.05

Geoffrey Withers, Civic Memorial

1.00

Cody McMillen, Roxana

0.95

Jake Roustio, Wood River

0.94

Caleb Riechmann, Red Bud

0.94

Jaquan Adams, Civic Memorial

0.90

Michael Chism, Valmeyer

0.89

Jordan Yates, Belleville East

0.88

***

Boys Basketball

