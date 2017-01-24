Althoff’s Goodwin playing in final prep game Tuesday because of injury

Althoff senior Jordan Goodwin will play his last high school basketball game at home Tuesday night because of an injury to his left shoulder, coach Greg Leib said.
Goodwin, a 6-foot-4 guard who signed with Saint Louis University, reinjured his shoulder Jan. 7 just before halftime in a game against East St. Louis at the Highland Shootout. The shoulder was dislocated and had to be put back into place, an injury Goodwin said has happened several times in the past.
Goodwin returned to play three days later against Centralia and has averaged more than 30 points per game in four games since the reinjury. That includes a 42-point, 18-rebound effort Saturday in a 97-94 loss to Chaminade in the championship game of the Chick-fil-A Classic at Belleville East.
“The shoulder’s not responding well,” Leib said. “It’s just too risky, and for a guy that plays as hard as him, it’s a difficult decision. He needs to take care of his body before he does something more serious. It’s a tough decision, but one we support 100 percent because it’s in the best interest of Jordan, his body and his well-being. Anybody else would have hung it up after this last situation, but he’s just that competitive.”
With 2,298 career points, Goodwin is nine points away from becoming Althoff’s all-time scoring leader. He plans to play in Althoff’s 7:45 p.m. home game Tuesday night against South Seven Conference rival Mount Vernon, hoping to break the record in his final game as a Crusader.
Former Althoff and SLU standout Kevin Lisch is the Crusaders’ all-time scoring leader with 2,306 points. Lisch, who plays professionally in Australia, also played for Australia at the 2016 Summer Olympics.
Goodwin also enters Tuesday’s game as Althoff’s all-time leading rebounder with 965.
As a junior last season, Goodwin helped lead the Crusaders to the Class 3A state basketball championship and was an all-state selection. Althoff finished second at the Class 3A state basketball tournament his sophomore year, and he was also a starting receiver in football, where he helped lead the Crusaders to a second-place finish in Class 4A in 2015.
Leib said he was told an MRI examination turned up additional damage. Surgery is planned for later this week.
“He’s played through this in the past, but I just think the wear and tear of the high school season is not allowing it time to respond,” Leib said. “It’s just not feeling right. It’s just not responding the way it has in the past, and it’s got everybody concerned. My greatest fear (if he continued playing) is that his competitiveness would lead to something even more detrimental.”
Althoff senior teammate C.J Coldon tweeted Tuesday afternoon: “JGOOD (Goodwin) last game ever in a Crusader uniform everybody show up..we turning the Schott Center upside down tonight for the boy!!”
Althoff is 12-5 and will play the rest of the season without its top player. That may be harder on Goodwin than on his healthy teammates.
“It’s going to be tough on him, but he’ll be there for us the rest of the season, and we’ll be there to support him as well,” Leib said of Goodwin. “It says a little bit about him. It’s tough. I’ve had him for three and a half years, and I’ve been blessed to work with him.”
