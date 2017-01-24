These are the best basketball teams in the state this week

The Edwardsville Tigers boys and girls basketball teams — with a combined one loss between them — each remained ranked third in the state Tuesday when The Associated Press released its new boys and girls state rankings.
The Edwardsville boys team was 16-1 before Tuesday while the Edwardsville girls team was 20-0.
The metro-east had four boys teams ranked in the top 17 in the state in Class 4A including No. 3 Edwardsville, No. 11 Althoff (12-5 before Tuesday), No. 13 East St. Louis (12-6 before Tuesday) and No. 17 Belleville West (10-6 before Tuesday).
In the Class 3A boys state rankings, Central (17-3) moved up from 10th to seventh following the Cougars’ championship run at the Nashville Invitational Tournament. Central has a 14-game winning streak.
Cahokia (11-7 before Tuesday) also got votes in the boys 3A rankings, checking in at No. 17.
in Class 2A, Marquette (19-2 before Tuesday) moved up from eighth to fifth after capturing the championship at the Sparta Mid-Winter Classic. Gibault (14-6 before Tuesday), which won the Okawville Invitational, was 15th.
In Class 1A, Okawville (17-3) dropped from second to fifth.
In the girls state rankings, Lebanon (21-0) remained first in Class 1A. The Greyhounds are competing in the Carrollton Invitational Tournament this week.
Edwardsville was third in Class 4A and Highland (19-3), which won its own tournament on Saturday, was third in Class 3A after being fourth last week.
Civic Memorial (19-2) was fifth in Class 3A while Nashville was 16th in Class 2A and Okawville (16-6) was ninth in Class 1A.
Illinois Boys Basketball AP State Rankings
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Bolingbrook (5)
16-0
92
4
2. Simeon (3)
18-1
87
1
3. Edwardsville (2)
16-1
83
3
4. Curie
18-2
68
5
5. Whitney Young
14-4
57
8
6. Fremd
18-0
39
9
7. East Moline United
19-3
23
10
8. Joliet West
17-2
20
6
9. Evanston Township
15-3
16
2
10. Wheaton Warrenville South
19-1
15
NR
Others receiving votes: Althoff 9. Rockford Boylan 8. East St. Louis 6. Willowbrook 5. Marist 5. Geneva 4. Belleville West 3. Kenwood 3. Naperville North 2. St. Patrick 2. Quincy 2. Harvey Thornton 1.
Class 3A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Morgan Park (9)
13-3
108
1
2. Springfield Lanphier (2)
16-1
99
2
3. Bloomington
16-3
88
3
4. Fenwick
15-4
71
5
5. North Lawndale
16-4
66
4
6. Benton
19-1
49
6
7. Central
17-3
35
10
8. Centralia
13-5
26
8
9. Farragut
8-4
20
7
10. Bogan
13-6
12
NR
Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 11. Effingham 6. Springfield Southeast 4. Washington 3. Lincoln 3. Decatur Eisenhower 2. Cahokia 1. Brooks Academy 1.
Class 2A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Chicago Uplift (7)
17-4
124
2
2. Quincy Notre Dame (6)
17-1
120
1
3. Orr
11-3
92
4
4. Teutopolis
18-2
72
3
5. Marquette
19-2
67
8
6. Tremont
16-2
44
T5
7. Hoopeston
17-1
38
10
(tie)Pinckneyville
19-2
38
7
9. Eldorado
20-2
37
T5
10. Mt. Carmel
17-3
33
9
Others receiving votes: DePaul College Prep 20. Rockridge 13. Chicago-University 11. Knoxville 2. Gibault 1.
Class 1A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Quest Academy (10)
22-2
118
1
2. Effingham St. Anthony (1)
18-1
105
3
3. Colfax Ridgeview
19-1
89
4
4. East Dubuque
20-1
80
5
5. Okawville
17-3
77
2
6. Newark
15-3
59
7
7. Annawan
17-2
40
8
8. Chicago(Hope Academy)(1)
19-3
37
9
9. DePue
19-1
32
6
10. Mendon Unity
15-4
16
10
Others receiving votes: Harvest Christian Academy 4. Patoka 2. Crab Orchard 1.
