Boys Basketball

January 24, 2017 8:04 PM

These are the best basketball teams in the state this week

By Norm Sanders

nsanders@bnd.com

The Edwardsville Tigers boys and girls basketball teams — with a combined one loss between them — each remained ranked third in the state Tuesday when The Associated Press released its new boys and girls state rankings.

The Edwardsville boys team was 16-1 before Tuesday while the Edwardsville girls team was 20-0.

The metro-east had four boys teams ranked in the top 17 in the state in Class 4A including No. 3 Edwardsville, No. 11 Althoff (12-5 before Tuesday), No. 13 East St. Louis (12-6 before Tuesday) and No. 17 Belleville West (10-6 before Tuesday).

In the Class 3A boys state rankings, Central (17-3) moved up from 10th to seventh following the Cougars’ championship run at the Nashville Invitational Tournament. Central has a 14-game winning streak.

Cahokia (11-7 before Tuesday) also got votes in the boys 3A rankings, checking in at No. 17.

in Class 2A, Marquette (19-2 before Tuesday) moved up from eighth to fifth after capturing the championship at the Sparta Mid-Winter Classic. Gibault (14-6 before Tuesday), which won the Okawville Invitational, was 15th.

In Class 1A, Okawville (17-3) dropped from second to fifth.

In the girls state rankings, Lebanon (21-0) remained first in Class 1A. The Greyhounds are competing in the Carrollton Invitational Tournament this week.

Edwardsville was third in Class 4A and Highland (19-3), which won its own tournament on Saturday, was third in Class 3A after being fourth last week.

Civic Memorial (19-2) was fifth in Class 3A while Nashville was 16th in Class 2A and Okawville (16-6) was ninth in Class 1A.

Norm Sanders: 618-239-2454, @NormSanders

Illinois Boys Basketball AP State Rankings

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Bolingbrook (5)

16-0

92

4

2. Simeon (3)

18-1

87

1

3. Edwardsville (2)

16-1

83

3

4. Curie

18-2

68

5

5. Whitney Young

14-4

57

8

6. Fremd

18-0

39

9

7. East Moline United

19-3

23

10

8. Joliet West

17-2

20

6

9. Evanston Township

15-3

16

2

10. Wheaton Warrenville South

19-1

15

NR

Others receiving votes: Althoff 9. Rockford Boylan 8. East St. Louis 6. Willowbrook 5. Marist 5. Geneva 4. Belleville West 3. Kenwood 3. Naperville North 2. St. Patrick 2. Quincy 2. Harvey Thornton 1.

Class 3A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Morgan Park (9)

13-3

108

1

2. Springfield Lanphier (2)

16-1

99

2

3. Bloomington

16-3

88

3

4. Fenwick

15-4

71

5

5. North Lawndale

16-4

66

4

6. Benton

19-1

49

6

7. Central

17-3

35

10

8. Centralia

13-5

26

8

9. Farragut

8-4

20

7

10. Bogan

13-6

12

NR

Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 11. Effingham 6. Springfield Southeast 4. Washington 3. Lincoln 3. Decatur Eisenhower 2. Cahokia 1. Brooks Academy 1.

Class 2A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Chicago Uplift (7)

17-4

124

2

2. Quincy Notre Dame (6)

17-1

120

1

3. Orr

11-3

92

4

4. Teutopolis

18-2

72

3

5. Marquette

19-2

67

8

6. Tremont

16-2

44

T5

7. Hoopeston

17-1

38

10

(tie)Pinckneyville

19-2

38

7

9. Eldorado

20-2

37

T5

10. Mt. Carmel

17-3

33

9

Others receiving votes: DePaul College Prep 20. Rockridge 13. Chicago-University 11. Knoxville 2. Gibault 1.

Class 1A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Quest Academy (10)

22-2

118

1

2. Effingham St. Anthony (1)

18-1

105

3

3. Colfax Ridgeview

19-1

89

4

4. East Dubuque

20-1

80

5

5. Okawville

17-3

77

2

6. Newark

15-3

59

7

7. Annawan

17-2

40

8

8. Chicago(Hope Academy)(1)

19-3

37

9

9. DePue

19-1

32

6

10. Mendon Unity

15-4

16

10

Others receiving votes: Harvest Christian Academy 4. Patoka 2. Crab Orchard 1.

Related content

Boys Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

East St. Louis junior talks impressive performance against O'Fallon

View more video

Sports Videos