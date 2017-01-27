O'Fallon senior talks basketball win over Collinsville

Senior Tyler Dancy was back in the Belleville West lineup after sitting two games out with an injured foot. He scored 19 points to lead the Maroons in a Southwestern Conference win over Belleville East.
Althoff senior Jordan Goodwin attempts a three-point basket at the buzzer to tie Chaminade in regulation of the Chick-fil-A Classic at Belleville East. The shot missed and Missouri's No. 2 ranked team triumphed.
Rico Sylvester scored 19 percent points for the Belleville East Lancers in the semifinals of the Chick-fil-A Classic. But the Chaminade Red Devils advanced to the championship game of the tournament against Althoff Catholic.