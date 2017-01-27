Althoff wins first game without injured Goodwin

The post-Jordan Goodwin era started in fine fashion for the Althoff boys basketball team Friday night.
Edwyn Brown scored 25 points to lead the Crusaders to a 70-56 win over Carbondale in South Seven Conference action.
Goodwin, a Saint Louis University recruit and the program’s all-time leading scorer, is out for the season with a shoulder injury.
“At times we weren’t very succinct, but I thought it was a great effort by our guys,” said Althoff coach Greg Leib. “They made plays when they needed to, and they just did a super job. They wanted to go out there and do what they can for J. Good. They wanted to play with the same passion and energy that he would bring.”
Carbondale (14-7, 3-3) built a 23-16 lead after a basket from Kani Acree with 5:50 left before halftime. The Crusaders didn’t stay down for long.
Brown capped off a 9-0 run with a layup, and Althoff grabbed a 25-23 advantage. Bryson Strong buried a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to give the Crusaders a 34-29 lead at the break.
“Brown is just getting healthy, and he still wasn’t 100 percent coming out of football,” Leib said. “He’s starting to roll a little bit.”
Marvin Bateman knocked down a 3-pointer as the Crusaders extended their lead to 13 points early in the third quarter. C.J Coldon made a foul shot to push the advantage to 50-33 later in the period.
Acree, Darius Beane, and Winslow Martin all scored during a 5-0 Carbondale run moments later, but the Terriers never could make a serious run at the Crusaders (14-5, 6-0).
“They are still a nice team even without Goodwin, and they have a lot of weapons,” said Carbondale coach Jim Miller. “I was pleased with the way we started the game. I thought we had high energy. We just got outclassed in the third quarter. That’s frustrating.”
The Terriers played pretty well for most of the first half. Acree made a 3-pointer to end the first quarter, and Carbondale held a 16-12 edge.
But Althoff began to chip away and really took over the game after halftime.
Coldon added 15 points for Althoff, and Dante Ray tallied nine. Acree paced Carbondale with 21 points, Beane added 17 and Martin had 14.
Comments