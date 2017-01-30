Metro East high school basketball rankings

BND Boys Basketball Rankings
Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.
Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Edwardsville (6)
18-1
2.
East St. Louis (1)
14-6
3.
Althoff
14-5
4.
Belleville West
11-7
5.
Belleville East
11-9
Also receiving votes: Cahokia (14-7), O’Fallon (13-7), Central (18-3), Alton (10-8), Triad (14-6), Mater Dei (12-8), Civic Memorial (15-7)
Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Okawville (6)
20-3
2.
Gibault (1)
16-6
3.
Nashville
14-9
4.
Carlyle
14-10
5.
Wesclin
12-10
Also receiving votes: Metro-East Lutheran (10-11), Madison (10-13), Roxana (10-13)
