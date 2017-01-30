Boys Basketball

January 30, 2017 5:29 PM

Metro East high school basketball rankings

By Norm Sanders

BND Boys Basketball Rankings

Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.

Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Edwardsville (6)

18-1

2.

East St. Louis (1)

14-6

3.

Althoff

14-5

4.

Belleville West

11-7

5.

Belleville East

11-9

Also receiving votes: Cahokia (14-7), O’Fallon (13-7), Central (18-3), Alton (10-8), Triad (14-6), Mater Dei (12-8), Civic Memorial (15-7)

Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Okawville (6)

20-3

2.

Gibault (1)

16-6

3.

Nashville

14-9

4.

Carlyle

14-10

5.

Wesclin

12-10

Also receiving votes: Metro-East Lutheran (10-11), Madison (10-13), Roxana (10-13)

