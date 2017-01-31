Boys Basketball

January 31, 2017 8:47 PM

Edwardsville challenging for top spot in Class 4A in this week’s state polls

By Norm Sanders

The Edwardsville Tigers moved up from third to second in the new Class 4A boys basketball state rankings released Tuesday by The Associated Press.

Edwardsville, 18-1 before Tuesday, hasn't lost since Belleville West delivered a 59-53 Southwestern Conference victory on Dec. 3 at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. The Tigers also picked up two first-place votes.

East St. Louis (14-6 before Tuesday) was 12th in Class 4A and Althoff (14-5 before Tuesday) was 16th.

Central (18-3 before Tuesday) remained seventh in Class 3A while Cahokia (14-7 before Tuesday) was 13th.

In Class 2A, Alton Marquette (21-2) was fifth and Gibault (16-6 before Tuesday) was 16th.

The Okawville Rockets (20-3 before Tuesday) moved up from fifth to fourth in the new Class 1A state rankings.

Despite suffering their first loss this season, the Lebanon Greyhounds girls basketball team remained No. 1 in the state when the new Class 1A girls state rankings.

Lebanon (24-1) posted a 65-50 win over Greenville on Monday after losing 48-35 to 3A state-ranked Civic Memorial on Saturday in the championship game of the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational.

The metro-east also has two girls basketball teams ranked third in the state. Edwardsville (22-0) is third in Class 4A while Highland (22-3) is third in Class 3A. Civic Memorial (23-2) moved from fifth to fourth in the new 3A girls rankings.

Norm Sanders: 618-239-2454

Illinois Boys Basketball AP State Rankings

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Bolingbrook (10)

18-0

117

1

2. Edwardsville (2)

18-1

104

3

3. Curie

20-2

100

4

4. Simeon

19-2

81

2

5. Fremd

20-0

70

6

6. Whitney Young

16-5

43

5

7. East Moline United

20-3

38

7

8. Wheaton Warrenville South

21-1

36

10

9. Evanston Township

18-3

23

9

10. Joliet West

18-3

12

8

Others receiving votes: Geneva 10. East St. Louis 7. Harvey Thornton 5. Marist 4. Rockford Boylan 4. Althoff 3. Willowbrook 3.

Class 3A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Morgan Park (13)

15-3

130

1

2. Springfield Lanphier

17-2

108

2

3. Bloomington

17-3

102

3

4. North Lawndale

19-4

90

5

5. Fenwick

16-4

80

4

6. Benton

21-1

55

6

7. Central

18-3

46

7

8. Centralia

15-5

35

8

9. Bogan

15-6

34

10

10. Farragut

8-6

12

9

Others receiving votes: Effingham 6. Burlington Central 5. Cahokia 5. Washington 4. Springfield Southeast 2. Peoria Manual 1.

Class 2A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Chicago Uplift (11)

19-4

137

1

2. Quincy Notre Dame (3)

18-1

124

2

3. Orr

13-3

116

3

4. Teutopolis

20-3

89

4

5. Alton Marquette

21-2

64

5

6. Tremont

18-2

58

6

7. Hoopeston

19-1

47

T7

8. Pinckneyville

21-2

40

T7

9. Mt. Carmel

19-3

27

10

10. Eldorado

21-2

26

9

Others receiving votes: Rockridge 15. DePaul College Prep 11. Pittsfield 6. Chicago-University 5. Illini Bluffs 3. Gibault 2.

Class 1A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Quest Academy (12)

23-1

129

1

2. Effingham St. Anthony (1)

22-1

115

2

3. Colfax Ridgeview

21-1

100

3

4. Okawville

20-3

83

5

5. East Dubuque

22-1

82

4

6. Newark

17-3

62

6

7. Annawan

20-2

52

7

8. Chicago (Hope Academy)

20-4

42

9

9. DePue

21-2

22

8

10. Mendon Unity

16-5

11

10

Others receiving votes: Harvest Christian Academy 9. Patoka 3. Nokomis 3. Crab Orchard 1.

