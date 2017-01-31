Edwardsville challenging for top spot in Class 4A in this week’s state polls

The Edwardsville Tigers moved up from third to second in the new Class 4A boys basketball state rankings released Tuesday by The Associated Press.
Edwardsville, 18-1 before Tuesday, hasn't lost since Belleville West delivered a 59-53 Southwestern Conference victory on Dec. 3 at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. The Tigers also picked up two first-place votes.
East St. Louis (14-6 before Tuesday) was 12th in Class 4A and Althoff (14-5 before Tuesday) was 16th.
Central (18-3 before Tuesday) remained seventh in Class 3A while Cahokia (14-7 before Tuesday) was 13th.
In Class 2A, Alton Marquette (21-2) was fifth and Gibault (16-6 before Tuesday) was 16th.
The Okawville Rockets (20-3 before Tuesday) moved up from fifth to fourth in the new Class 1A state rankings.
Despite suffering their first loss this season, the Lebanon Greyhounds girls basketball team remained No. 1 in the state when the new Class 1A girls state rankings.
Lebanon (24-1) posted a 65-50 win over Greenville on Monday after losing 48-35 to 3A state-ranked Civic Memorial on Saturday in the championship game of the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational.
The metro-east also has two girls basketball teams ranked third in the state. Edwardsville (22-0) is third in Class 4A while Highland (22-3) is third in Class 3A. Civic Memorial (23-2) moved from fifth to fourth in the new 3A girls rankings.
Illinois Boys Basketball AP State Rankings
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Bolingbrook (10)
18-0
117
1
2. Edwardsville (2)
18-1
104
3
3. Curie
20-2
100
4
4. Simeon
19-2
81
2
5. Fremd
20-0
70
6
6. Whitney Young
16-5
43
5
7. East Moline United
20-3
38
7
8. Wheaton Warrenville South
21-1
36
10
9. Evanston Township
18-3
23
9
10. Joliet West
18-3
12
8
Others receiving votes: Geneva 10. East St. Louis 7. Harvey Thornton 5. Marist 4. Rockford Boylan 4. Althoff 3. Willowbrook 3.
Class 3A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Morgan Park (13)
15-3
130
1
2. Springfield Lanphier
17-2
108
2
3. Bloomington
17-3
102
3
4. North Lawndale
19-4
90
5
5. Fenwick
16-4
80
4
6. Benton
21-1
55
6
7. Central
18-3
46
7
8. Centralia
15-5
35
8
9. Bogan
15-6
34
10
10. Farragut
8-6
12
9
Others receiving votes: Effingham 6. Burlington Central 5. Cahokia 5. Washington 4. Springfield Southeast 2. Peoria Manual 1.
Class 2A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Chicago Uplift (11)
19-4
137
1
2. Quincy Notre Dame (3)
18-1
124
2
3. Orr
13-3
116
3
4. Teutopolis
20-3
89
4
5. Alton Marquette
21-2
64
5
6. Tremont
18-2
58
6
7. Hoopeston
19-1
47
T7
8. Pinckneyville
21-2
40
T7
9. Mt. Carmel
19-3
27
10
10. Eldorado
21-2
26
9
Others receiving votes: Rockridge 15. DePaul College Prep 11. Pittsfield 6. Chicago-University 5. Illini Bluffs 3. Gibault 2.
Class 1A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Quest Academy (12)
23-1
129
1
2. Effingham St. Anthony (1)
22-1
115
2
3. Colfax Ridgeview
21-1
100
3
4. Okawville
20-3
83
5
5. East Dubuque
22-1
82
4
6. Newark
17-3
62
6
7. Annawan
20-2
52
7
8. Chicago (Hope Academy)
20-4
42
9
9. DePue
21-2
22
8
10. Mendon Unity
16-5
11
10
Others receiving votes: Harvest Christian Academy 9. Patoka 3. Nokomis 3. Crab Orchard 1.
