Belleville West senior talks blowout win over Collinsville

Father McGivney Catholic High School in Glen Carbon is fielding its first ever varsity basketball team this season. The Griffins lost their first 12 games before defeating Ramsey for the program's first varsity win.
Senior Tyler Dancy was back in the Belleville West lineup after sitting two games out with an injured foot. He scored 19 points to lead the Maroons in a Southwestern Conference win over Belleville East.
Althoff senior Jordan Goodwin attempts a three-point basket at the buzzer to tie Chaminade in regulation of the Chick-fil-A Classic at Belleville East. The shot missed and Missouri's No. 2 ranked team triumphed.
Kolby Schulte led three Central Cougars in double figures on Saturday in a 50-38 win over Teutopolis in the championship game of the Nashville Invitational Tournament. It was the 14th straight win by Central (16-3) and the streak began after a loss to the Wooden Shoes on Dec. 2.
Rico Sylvester scored 19 percent points for the Belleville East Lancers in the semifinals of the Chick-fil-A Classic. But the Chaminade Red Devils advanced to the championship game of the tournament against Althoff Catholic.