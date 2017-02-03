Strong defensive effort leads Belleville East past Alton

2:17 Gibault senior talks 22-point performance in win over Triad Pause

2:15 Phillip Gilbert breaks down East St. Louis basketball season

2:36 Belleville Citizen of the Year may ask for your help

0:59 Metro-east football fans do the 'Dirty Bird' dance before Super Bowl LI

2:17 Bike Surgeon has a new home in O'Fallon

1:26 Public safety officials and social media

1:53 Belleville West coach talks friendly sibling rivalry with O'Fallon coach

2:25 East St. Louis Catholic day care closes

1:59 Sometimes presidential losers turn out as winners