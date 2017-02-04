First-half struggles doom O’Fallon in loss to Vianney

A slow second quarter led to O’Fallon’s demise Saturday morning.
The Panthers were outscored 19-4 in the period by Vianney, which used it a springboard for a 57-48 triumph in the first game of the third annual Bank of O’Fallon Shootout.
“We had a good start, and then the second quarter, we didn’t hit shots and our offense just got kind of stagnant,” O’Fallon coach Brian Muniz said. “They got used to our defense a little bit and got more layups. We were giving up scores and not getting scores. It ended up really hurting us.”
It was the third consecutive loss for O’Fallon, which fell to 13-9. Senior Ryan Fulton (15 points) and junior Jalen Hodge (10) led the Panthers.
Vianney (10-11) senior Eric Krus had 17 points and 13 rebounds to win MVP honors for the game. The Golden Griffins also got 13 points and 11 rebounds from 6-foot-7 junior Colin Braun and 13 points from junior C.J. Paul.
The Panthers were unable to capitalize on 21 turnovers by Vianney.
“We didn’t finish our layups in the third quarter that could have gotten us back in the game,” Muniz said. “And we didn’t shoot the ball well (36 percent). When we face teams that have some tall kids that protect the rim, we have to shoot it a little bit better.”
O’Fallon made just six of its 21 shots from 3-point range and was outrebounded 33-20.
Muniz was encouraged that his team played better than it did Friday when it suffered an 80-46 loss at Belleville West in a Southwestern Conference contest.
“Friday night, I thought we got out-toughed, and we haven’t been out-toughed all year,” Muniz said. “Today, I thought we competed. We didn’t execute like we wanted to, but we competed hard. We’ve got a tough road ahead. We have to make sure we keep getting better and keep competing. We’ll be all right.”
David Wilhelm: 618-239-2665, @DavidMWilhelm
Comments